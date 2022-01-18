Nobody Saves the World Ghost guide

When you first unlock the Ghost in Nobody Saves the World, it does feel a bit weak and redundant. However, that’s because it requires you to play and think differently about attacking enemies than other forms up until this point. With the right strategy and focus, the Ghost can be a formidable form. And it is important that you do because the Ghost has low HP and defence stats so needs to be looked after to survive. But have no fear, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Ghost in Nobody Saves the World below.

General Info

Form Name: Ghost

Damage Type: Dark

How to Unlock: Bodybuilder Rank C

Signature Ability

Boo: An aura that hits over time. Restores +1.25 Mana and lowers Boo’s Cooldown 0.12 sec per hit. Initial Blast builds +100 Fear. (Required Rank F)

Abilities

Spooky: All your attacks build +12 Fear. (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Form Quests

Boo I: Hit baddies with Boo to reduce Boo’s cooldown. (Initial burst also causes Fear). 0/200 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Tips

The Ghost can be a bit of an enigma initially in Nobody Saves the World. Its low stats make it seem a poor choice compared to other forms you’ve already unlocked and Ranked up before now. However, there is plenty to like about the Ghost once you get used to it. Firstly you need to realise Boo uses an aura around Ghost to Attack, meaning you don’t have to touch an enemy with your character, just the aura to do damage. This means for melee enemies you can actually stay out of reach of their attacks and still deal damage to them. You can repeatedly use Boo to increase the aura size, giving you more room. What’s more is that the Boo aura inflicts the Fear status, which when full causes enemies to retreat away, again useful for avoiding being surrounded. But when you unlock Ethereal, this is where Boo becomes more useful. With it you can pass through baddies and their attacks. Used conjunction with Boo it means you can float into a swarm of enemies, deal damage and Fear build-up and take no damage. It is costly, which is why you will want to be building up your Mana again with Boo attacks. The Ghost is a form that also benefits from utilising other skills from other forms, so make sure to use that extra Custom Ability Slot to your advantage, maybe the Zombie’s Zomnomnom to keep your health up whilst attacking.

PREVIOUS FORM: ROGUE

NEXT FORM: ROBOT