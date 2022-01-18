In Nobody Saves the World there are five Nest locations dotted throughout the map, which you can find. These are used to upgrade the Egg form from its initial Rank F all the way up to Rank S. Ranking up the Egg is important not only to unlock its abilities, but it is the only way you’ll unlock the top form in the game, the Dragon.

Once you’ve found a nest you’ll need to approach it in Egg form and sit there. Then a giant bird will come down and plump its bum on you for a bit to incubate you. This will give you the necessary XP you need to Rank up the Egg another level.

Read on below to find all the Nest locations in Nobody Saves the World:

Nobody Saves the World Nest locations

Nest #1

General location: Royal Territories

How to find

You can locate this first Nest, to the south of the Horse Mines dungeon. You will need to take on the Rat form to be small enough to fit through the gap in the terrain to squeeze through. Once through, you can head westward, and then slightly north to find your first Nest.

Nest #2

General location: Damptonia

How to find

You will need a swimming form for this nest, so either transform into the Turtle or Mermaid. Then head to the SW area of Damptonia. Swim through the water, until you come to an area of shore to the north. Move northwards and you will find the Nest.

Nest #3

General location: Rustrock Barren

How to find

Head to the northwest of the Ancient Robot dungeon, and keep following the path west. When given a choice of north or south, head south until you see a house. Enter the house, and take the stairs down. Proceed through the short cave northwards, and you will come out right next to the next Nest.

Nest #4

General location: Secret Trail

How to find

From the Secret Trail Fast-Travel point, just south of the Secret Corporation dungeon, head east. You should see the markings of an arrow on the ground revealing a secret passage under some leaves. Become the Turtle or Mermaid to swim and follow the river east and then north to find the next Nest on an island.

Nest #5

General location: Groundkeeper’s Grounds

How to find

From the Groundkeeper’s Grounds Fast-Travel head slightly east and then south to locate the final Nest in the game.