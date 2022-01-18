Nobody Saves the World Knights Guild guide

The Knights Guild is the first guild you will come across in Nobody Saves the World. It tasks you with helping out a group of knights looking to do right in the world. A lot of the Guild Quests will require you to hone your combat skills, and will test them in unique ways. Read on to learn all about the Knights Guild in Nobody Saves the World.

Found

In New Oldtown, in the Round Tables Tavern. Talk to Armanda after retrieving the Gem Shard from the Grand Castle.

Ranks

Squire: Starting

Starting Apprentice Knight: Complete 3 Knight’s Guild Quests, then speak to Armanda

Complete 3 Knight’s Guild Quests, then speak to Armanda Knight: Complete 7 Knight’s Guild Quests, then speak to Armanda

Complete 7 Knight’s Guild Quests, then speak to Armanda Grandmaster Knight: Complete Knights Guild III Quest

Nobody Saves the World Knights Guild Quests

All Knights Guild Quests are found in the Round Tables Tavern, in New Oldtown. Check out the lists below for all the details of the Guild Quests, as well as some tips for some of the harder quests to help you along.

Ranking Quests

Knights Guild I (1 / 2): Help members of the Knights Guild to become an Apprentice Knight 0/3

Help members of the Knights Guild to become an Apprentice Knight 0/3 Knights Guild I (2 / 2): Talk to Armanda 0/1 (100XP)

Talk to Armanda 0/1 (100XP) Knights Guild II (1 / 2): Help members of the Knights Guild to become a full Knight 3/7 (Requires Knights Guild I)

Help members of the Knights Guild to become a full Knight 3/7 (Requires Knights Guild I) Knights Guild II (2 / 2): Talk to Armanda at the Knights Guild to become a full Knight. 0/1 (100XP)

Talk to Armanda at the Knights Guild to become a full Knight. 0/1 (100XP) Knights Guild III (1 / 3): Find Laura in the Expanse. 0/1

Find Laura in the Expanse. 0/1 Knights Guild III (2 / 3): Protect Laura and locate the Hermit’s Potions Book. 0/1 TIPS TO COMPLETE Use Stomp for an AoE attack. Use Arrow Flurry for ranged attacks (Lanterns and enemies) to avoid going into the darkness

Protect Laura and locate the Hermit’s Potions Book. 0/1 Knights Guild III (3 / 3): Return to Armanda to become a Grandmaster of the Knights Guild. 0/1 (100XP)

General Quests

Ratsbane: The One-Punch Monk: Survive a blow from Ratsbane, the One-Punch Monk 0/1 (50XP) TIPS TO COMPLETE Equip the Hardened Shell Passive (Requires Egg Rank F) to survive the punch.

The One-Punch Monk: Survive a blow from Ratsbane, the One-Punch Monk 0/1 (50XP) Gorilla Warfare I (1 / 2): Get to the King’s Range in the Wormroot Woods 0/1

Get to the King’s Range in the Wormroot Woods 0/1 Gorilla Warfare I (2 / 2): Complete the Ranger Challenge as a Ranger at the King’s Range 0/1 (50XP)

Complete the Ranger Challenge as a Ranger at the King’s Range 0/1 (50XP) Gorilla Warfare II (1 / 2): Return to the King’s Range in the Wormroot Woods 0/1 (Requires Knights Guild I)

Return to the King’s Range in the Wormroot Woods 0/1 (Requires Knights Guild I) Gorilla Warfare II (2 / 2): Complete the Ultimate Ranger Challenge as a Ranger at the King’s Range 0/1 (50XP) TIPS TO COMPLETE Use Charged Arrow when targets are on different rows, lined up. Use the Robot’s Ravager Rocket when 5 are together in the same row.

Complete the Ultimate Ranger Challenge as a Ranger at the King’s Range 0/1 (50XP) Save For Last (1 / 2): Find Sir Pumpkin in the Eldritch Gourd Dungeon 0/1

Find Sir Pumpkin in the Eldritch Gourd Dungeon 0/1 Save For Last (2 / 2): Clear the monsters in the arena WITHOUT killing the Elite Monster 0/1 (50XP)

Clear the monsters in the arena WITHOUT killing the Elite Monster 0/1 (50XP) Dodge This (1 / 2): Find Sir Pumpkin near the Depleted Mines Dungeon 0/1 (Requires Knights Guild I)

Find Sir Pumpkin near the Depleted Mines Dungeon 0/1 (Requires Knights Guild I) Dodge This (2 / 2): Raid the Secret Corporation’s power station and retrieve the Melon Malady Remedy 0/1 (50XP) TIPS TO COMPLETE Use Dodge during the escape to avoid the circular blades and to keep moving quickly. Quicker forms also help (Horse or Monk)

Raid the Secret Corporation’s power station and retrieve the Melon Malady Remedy 0/1 (50XP) Not Tomb Raider (1 / 2): Find Laura in the Ancestral Forest 0/1

Find Laura in the Ancestral Forest 0/1 Not Tomb Raider (2 / 2): Help Laura in the Animal’s Bestiary 0/1 (50XP)

Help Laura in the Animal’s Bestiary 0/1 (50XP) The Breakable (1 / 2): Find Knight Temporary in the Moletopia Dungeon 0/1

Find Knight Temporary in the Moletopia Dungeon 0/1 The Breakable (2 / 2): Clear the monsters in the stash WITHOUT breaking the Crystal 0/1 (50XP) TIPS TO COMPLETE Don’t have familiars. As they could cause some of the shooting enemies to fire at the crystal accidentally. Learn the monster patterns and position yourself away from the crystal preemptively so that their fire does not go near the crystal. Enemy damage is low so don’t worry about death, this is more about patience and positioning.

Clear the monsters in the stash WITHOUT breaking the Crystal 0/1 (50XP)

