Nobody Saves the World New League of Wizards guide

The New League of Wizards will likely be the second guild you will come across in Nobody Saves the World. You’ll be doing tasks for a group of mages to help level up within their ranks. Most of the Guild Quests will require you to complete various fetch quests or collectible-type quests as you play. Some you might have to wait until you find the right area on the map, but the quests are all relatively straightforward. As such the New League of Wizards is arguable the easiest Guild to Rank up in. Read on to learn all about the New League of Wizards in Nobody Saves the World.

Found

In Damptonia, in the New League of Wizards building. Talk to Alistair.

Ranks

Acolyte: Starting

Starting Platinum Acolyte: Complete 3 New League of Wizards Quests, then speak to Alistair. Then pay 10% of your money in fees.

Complete 3 New League of Wizards Quests, then speak to Alistair. Then pay 10% of your money in fees. League Maester: Complete 7 New League of Wizards Quests, then speak to Alistair. Then pay 10% of your money in fees.

Complete 7 New League of Wizards Quests, then speak to Alistair. Then pay 10% of your money in fees. Grand Maester: Speak to Alistair. He will take all your money, but then it will shortly be refunded.

Nobody Saves the World New League of Wizards Quests

All New League of Wizards Quests are found in In Damptonia, in the New League of Wizards building. Check out the lists below for all the details of the Guild Quests

Ranking Quests

The New League of Wizards I (1 / 2): Help members of the New L.O.W. to earn Platinum Acolyte status 0/3

Help members of the New L.O.W. to earn Platinum Acolyte status 0/3 The New League of Wizards I (2 / 2): Talk to Alistair to gain Platinum Acolyte status 0/1 (100XP)

Talk to Alistair to gain Platinum Acolyte status 0/1 (100XP) The New League of Wizards II (1 / 2): Help members of the New L.O.W. to become a League Maester. 3/7

Help members of the New L.O.W. to become a League Maester. 3/7 The New League of Wizards II (2 / 2): Talk to Alistair to become a League Maester. 0/1 (100XP)

Talk to Alistair to become a League Maester. 0/1 (100XP) The New League of Wizards III: Make a donation to Alistair and become a Grand Maester. 0/1 (100XP)

General Quests

Mound o’ Chicken (1 / 3): The Mound wants chicken! Collect drumsticks from slain baddies 0/15

The Mound wants chicken! Collect drumsticks from slain baddies 0/15 Mound o’ Chicken (2 / 3): Deliver the chicken to the mutant by The Mound Dungeon 0/1

Deliver the chicken to the mutant by The Mound Dungeon 0/1 Mound o’ Chicken (3 / 3): Return to the Frog Mage in The New League of Wizards. 0/1 (50XP)

Return to the Frog Mage in The New League of Wizards. 0/1 (50XP) Gotta Go Fast (1 / 3): Meet the Cool Witch at the racetrack south of the New league of Wizards. 0/1

Meet the Cool Witch at the racetrack south of the New league of Wizards. 0/1 Gotta Go Fast (2 / 3): Beat the Cool Witch in a race 0/1

Beat the Cool Witch in a race 0/1 Gotta Go Fast (3 / 3): Return to the Toucan Wizard in the New LEague of Wizards 0/1 (50XP)

Return to the Toucan Wizard in the New LEague of Wizards 0/1 (50XP) Gotta Go Faster (1 / 3): Meet the Cool Witch at the racetrack south of the New league of Wizards. 0/1

(Requires Platinum Acolyte status)

Meet the Cool Witch at the racetrack south of the New league of Wizards. 0/1 (Requires Platinum Acolyte status) Gotta Go Faster (2 / 3): Beat the Cool Witch in another race 0/1

Beat the Cool Witch in another race 0/1 Gotta Go Faster (3 / 3): Return to the Toucan Wizard in the New LEague of Wizards 0/1 (50XP)

Return to the Toucan Wizard in the New LEague of Wizards 0/1 (50XP) Long-Distance Medicine (1 / 2): Ask Octavia’s assistant to develop a cure for the Fish Mage’s curse. 0/1

Ask Octavia’s assistant to develop a cure for the Fish Mage’s curse. 0/1 Long-Distance Medicine (2 / 2): Return to the Fish Mage in the New League of Wizards 0/1 (50XP)

Return to the Fish Mage in the New League of Wizards 0/1 (50XP) Cure the Fish-Curse (1 / 2): Find the Fish Mage’s brother in the Jungle and deliver the cure to him. 0/1

Find the Fish Mage’s brother in the Jungle and deliver the cure to him. 0/1 Cure the Fish-Curse (2 / 2): Return to the Fish Mage in the New League of Wizards. 0/1 (50XP)

Return to the Fish Mage in the New League of Wizards. 0/1 (50XP) Sweet Style (1 / 3): A gingerbread house needs decorating! Collect chocolate bars from slain baddies 0/15

A gingerbread house needs decorating! Collect chocolate bars from slain baddies 0/15 Sweet Style (2 / 3): Deliver the chocolate to the Witch by the Sweet Home Dungeon 0/1

Deliver the chocolate to the Witch by the Sweet Home Dungeon 0/1 Sweet Style (3 / 3): Return to the Pineapple Wizard in the New LEague of Wizards 0/1 (50XP)

Return to the Pineapple Wizard in the New LEague of Wizards 0/1 (50XP) Dark Science (1 / 2): Kill enemy-buffing Browths (recommended: Dark Tower Dungeon) 0/10

(Requires Platinum Acolyte status)

Kill enemy-buffing Browths (recommended: Dark Tower Dungeon) 0/10 (Requires Platinum Acolyte status) Dark Science (2 / 2): Give the Totem bits to the Pineapple Witch in the New League of Wizards. (50XP)

NEXT GUILD: THIEVES GUILD

PREVIOUS GUILD: KNIGHTS GUILD