Nobody Saves the World Mana Fairy locations Part 3

In this next part of our guide on Mana Fairy locations in Nobody Saves the World, we’ll show you the locations of five more Mana Fairies. You will be hunting down Mana Fairies #11 to #15 here. And remember, the more Mana Fairies you find, the more Mana you’ll have at your disposal.

Mana Fairy #11

Mana Fairy Name: Trinkets

General location: New Oldtown

How to find

Here’s another Mana Fairy in Nobody Saves the World that requires swimming, so use either the Turtle or Mermaid. Return back to New Oldtown using Fast Travel and explore the water area to the west. You’ll find you can now access the Mana Fairy at the side of the house by coming at it from the water’s edge.

Mana Fairy #12

Mana Fairy Name: Knellie

General location: Ancestral Forest

How to find

Return back to the Tower of Atonement dungeon. Don’t enter it, but instead, look just to the left of the entrance, and you’ll notice a small body of water. Swim into it and follow the river to the north and west. You’ll eventually find yourself in the Ancestral Forest area and access to a new Mana Fairy.

Mana Fairy #13

Mana Fairy Name: Knellie

General location: Lower Cursehills

How to find

Firstly you’ll need to access the Lower Cursehills from the Northern Cursehills to access this Mana Fairy. If you’re unsure where to go, start at the Worship Site Fast-Travel and head south until you reach a new area of the map. This will be Lower Cursehills, but a part of it you haven’t explored yet. Head south for a bit, past some enemies, and then hug the western edge of the map. You will likely see the Mana Fairy on screen. To access it you need to be in Rat form and squeeze through a hidden small gap to reach it.

Mana Fairy #14

Mana Fairy Name: Pinkelino

General location: Ancestral Forest

How to find

When you first access the Ancestral Forest area from the Royal Territories, keep following the path initially. Once the path heads north, follow it, and then you will see a cave to the north. Enter it and you will find the next Mana Fairy. This is also where you find the Hermit’s Bestiary in the Not Tomb Raider Quest for the Knights Guild.

Mana Fairy #15

Mana Fairy Name: Onion Pie

General location: Rustrock Barren

How to find

The next Mana Fairy is on a ledge just NE of the Rustrock Barren Fast Travel. However you’ll need to go exploring a bit to actually reach it as there is a barrier blocking your way. Proceed west beyond the Ancient Robot dungeon, and then north up alongside it, and then follow the path east once it branches. Lastly, come down southwards past the eastern side of the Ancient Robot and you’ll find the Mana Fairy and the lever to remove the barrier.