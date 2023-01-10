Play as an update assistant in first-person puzzler Backfirewall, out this month

All in! Games and Naraven Games have announced Backfirewall (the studio’s debut title) will be released on January 30th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, with a Nintendo Switch version coming later.

Backfirewall (stylised as Backfirewall_) is all about an update assistant “on a tragicomic adventure with the sassy self-aware Operating System, OS9. Faced with replacement by the far-better-optimized OS10, OS9 is desperate from getting obliterated by technological advances and has other plans for you in order for it to stay alive”.

Curious what happens in your phone? Backfirewall_ is an amazing nano-journey taking place in a weird and wonderful smartphone’s setting, brimming with life and telltale conversations with quirky characters, each an irreplaceable piece of personified software with its own rich file history, brought to life via iconic voice-acting! Explore and manipulate your surroundings to solve puzzles, hunt down bugs, and use cheat-codes in an attempt to disrupt the update. Discover what truly goes on inside your smartphone and contemplate the perpetual struggle between self-preservation and noble sacrifice. Make up your own mind: does OS9 really deserve to be discarded, or is there a way to let him stay?

“We are more than thrilled to finally announce the release date for Backfirewall. The whole team has put a lot of effort into creating this engaging story crafted with clever humour”, said Julia Jean, Creative Director at Naraven Games. “Soon everyone interested will have a chance to properly meet the cheeky Operating System and decide its fate despite being absolutely astonished that someone would even consider updating it.”

If you want to try the game and a PC player, you co do so via the demo that’s available now on Steam. Otherwise, the game is releasing everywhere but Switch on January 30th.