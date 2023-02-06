Hogwarts Legacy | How to unlock your broom and fly

Hogwarts Legacy lets you live out your wizard fantasies in a multitude of ways, and one of the coolest and most popular aspects of it is flying around on your own broom. While not available in the beginning, it won’t take long until your flying through the school’s grounds and the Forbidden Forest in style. We’ve detailed below exactly how you unlock your broom in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy | How to unlock your broom: Attend Flying Class

By following the main story, you’ll unlock a quest called ‘Flying Class.’ You’ll need to be at least level 6 before you can attend, but it shouldn’t take long. Go and find Madam Kogawa outside Hogwarts and she’ll have you up in the air in know time. The first part of the quest sees you passing through various hoops by flying at a relatively steady speed. Once you’ve completed this small flying section, a fellow student by the name of Everett Clopton asks you to go flying with him for a bit of mischief.

Fly around with Everett

This isn’t too tough, with the only added skill needed is pressing L2/LT to provide an added boost to your speed. Once you’ve followed him around, you’ll here Kogawa’s whistle get blown, meaning it’s time to rejoin the class. She won’t be too happy that you’ve gone off with Everett, but who cares? You’ve now unlocked the broom!

A few pointers

While flying around on your broom is a lot of fun, there’re a few things to bear in mind, and some additional information that’ll help you out on your adventure.

To equip your broom while in open space, simply hold L1/LB and press circle. This will allow you to jump on your broom and begin flying.

Flying is prohibited while inside Hogwarts, villages, and within Hogsmeade. Even if you were to try, the option is crossed out in the circular slot in the bottom left of your screen.

There’re plenty of new brooms to find through puzzles across the map, and they can all be equipped in your Gear menu.

