There is so much gear in Hogwarts Legacy, with all of it improving your attacking and defending stats. Each piece, whether a new hat or a robe, can making you better equipped to fight and fend of a range of foes, but there’s also a way for you to make it better. In the guide below, we show you how to upgrade gear in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy | How to upgrade gear: Finding Deek

In order to begin upgrading gear, you need to be at least level 15. As the story progresses, you’ll unlock a quest called ‘The Elf, The Nab-Sack, And The Loom’ which will see you exploring the wilds outside Hogwarts and catching beasts in your newly acquired nab-sack, not too dissimilar to Newt Scamander’s suitcase. Head to the Room of Requirement and find the house-elf Deek. He’ll talk to you about the various beasts that can be found and taken care of, then ask you to meet him outside. Follow the objective markers as you get ready to catch your first beast.

Once you’ve met up with Deek, he’ll task you with catching three beasts in your new nap-sack. Make sure you equip it as you would do a spell, then get ready to catch the cute and fluffy Puffskein. To catch them, press the relevant button for the nap-sack when a white outline appears around them, then press the button prompt. If it doesn’t work at first, keep trying as it’ll eventually work as highlighted in the attempt spots underneath the circular gauge. Head back to Deek and follow the quest, repeating the process with the Jabberknoll and the Mooncalf until all three are caught.

Head back to the Room of Requirement

After you’ve caught the three beasts, you’ll need to head back to the Room of Requirement. Once there, the room will open up to reveal your very own vivarium. Once inside, you’ll let your three beasts free. By using your brush and the food for beasts on all three, they will provide specific items that can be used to upgrade your gear back outside of the vivarium. It’s worth noting that more beasts can be returned to the vivarium after this quest.

Hogwarts Legacy upgrade gear: Conjure the Enchanted Loom

Deek will then explain that you’ve now got access to an Enchanted Loom. Once conjured, you’ll now be able to enhance your clothing with magical properties, such as the High Society Fedora below. As you can see, it provides information on the type of upgrade requirements needed to improve its offence. If you don’t have enough of the item or a beast that is mentioned, feel free to go back out and find them. You can also find and unlock traits that provide certain buffs against certain attacks or when using specific spells, and you can see if a piece of gear can equip a trait and its level where it states it in the bottom right of the right picture below.

