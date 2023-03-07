Destiny 2: Lightfall | How to get Winterbite

Some of the best content in the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion comes post-campaign, not least of all the long series of quests for Archivist Quinn that unlocks the first Exotic Glaive to occupy the heavy slot in your loadout. But how do you get Winterbite in Destiny 2: Lightfall? Read on, and we’ll tell you.

Destiny 2 Lightfall | What is Winterbite?

Winterbite is a powerful new Exotic Glaive, and the first of its type to occupy the heavy weapon slot in your loadout. The process to get it is long but incredibly rewarding as it offers some of Lightfall’s best post-campaign content. But exactly how do you unlock Winterbite?

The actual quest for the Glaive itself is split into four quest lines that require you to jump through some hoops around Neomuna. Not literally, as that would be too easy. Instead, you’ll need to complete a series of challenges after completing the Lightfall campaign on any difficulty. Once that’s done, you’ll be summoned to the Hall of Heroes by Archivist Quinn, where you’ll discover an ability to repair broken Memorials to fallen Cloudstriders. The list of steps for Winterbite is listed below:

Be aware that while each quest is quite long, Strider is time gated as it requires you to complete all three Terminal Overload activities, and they rotate daily. To begin the quest at all, you must visit the Hall of Heroes and listen to 8 audio logs on a tour of the Memorial museum. Then complete the following quest lines in the order they’re given. Once you’ve completed these steps, Winterbite is yours. It’s a powerful heavy Glaive with the following perks:

Big Frigid Glaive

Fires a large ball of energy that locks onto nearby targets and freezes them.

Tilting at Windmills

Blocking damage with your shield increases movement speed while shielding.

It’s especially effective in Stasis builds and does superb damage against Strike and Nightfall bosses.

There you go, that’s how to unlock Winterbite in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our guides to the four Archivist quests, too.