Resident Evil 4 “Chainsaw” demo out now, features no time limit

The highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 demo has been given a release date and it’s… right now! The Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo is on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X free for all to try ahead of the March 24th release date.

The Resident Evil 4 demo was announced during the recent PlayStation State of Play, and as expected, will feature an early part of the game. This particular demo is not timed, however, and features the tagline “Survival is only the beginning”. There’s a very short trailer for the demo been released, which you can see below:

For those who can’t wait until the March 24th release date, the demo will give you a good look at the visuals and some of the new combat. For example, we’d highly recommend trying to take out the chainsaw man, and remember you can hit L1 to parry blade based attacks. Yes, even that one.

We had a chance to play the remake of Resi 4 back inn October, and loved what we played. I said “The more sandbox-feeling to that opening section has well and truly wet my whistle, and frankly, while it never felt “necessary”, having played it, Resident Evil 4 remake now feels vital and I cannot wait to get stuck in to more. I may not have re-met the merchant yet, but to answer his classic question: I’ll be buying Resi 4 remake, that’s for damn sure”.

Even more recently, we had a viewing of some later games stuff, which Lyle explained, saying “I can’t recall a hands off preview ever getting me as excited for an upcoming game as this Resident Evil 4 preview did, and as far as I’m concerned March 23rd can’t come soon enough. With modernised gameplay, spectacular visuals and more than a few new additions, I wouldn’t be surprised if this remake is one of the best games of the year.”.

Resident Evil 4 is coming to PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S|X on March 24th.