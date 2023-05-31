Escape Academy coming to Switch, getting more DLC

Coin Crew Games has confirmed that not only is Escape Academy coming to Nintendo Switch in Fall 2023, but the second DLC is coming on June 19th.

The second DLC for Escape Academy is called “Escape from the Past”, and follows on from the first addon, “Take to the Skies“. This new content is coming on June 19th as we say, and will cost $14.99 if you grab the season pass, or $9.99 as an individual piece of content. Escape from the Past is going to include five all-new levels to solve a “whodunnit style mystery” which the developer says will offer a “fresh take on the beloved Escape Room format”.

Check out the new trailer showcasing the second DLC, and the official word from the press release, below:

Step into the past for Escape Academy’s second Expansion Pack, joining old friends and Academy students Sandra Solange and Eel Barnes on a mission to unmask a villain who wants their Headmaster dead. After an “accident” at an Academy sport event, Sandra and Eel are tasked with investigating each of the suspected faculty members to deduce who the killer is and save the school.

Coin Crew Games (in partnership with iam8bit and Skybound Games) also confirmed the game has been played by over a million players across all platforms since it came out last year, and has recently won the Webby Award for “best Family, Kids & Education Games as well as in the Puzzle, Strategy & Trivia category”.

The Switch version will be coming this Winter/Fall and will include all DLC including this new one, and will cost $29.99 via the eShop.

If you are just starting out with the game, we have a complete walkthrough you can read if you get stuck, but we also published a guide for the Take to the Skies DLC as well.