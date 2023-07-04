Persona 3 Reload gets new trailer, showing gameplay and character details

Atlus has revealed a new video for Persona 3 Reload that details Akihiko, Mitsuru, and Fuuka in the highly anticipated remake.

The new trailer was revealed at the ATLUS Presents: The Official Persona 3 Reload Panel at Anime Expo, and featured six of the new voice actors from the game, including Heather Gonzalez (Yukari Takeba), Alejandro Saab (Akihiko Sanada), Suzie Yeung (Fuuka Yamagishi), Zeno Robinson (Junpei Iori), Aleks Le (Protagonist), and Allegra Clark (Mitsuru Kirijo).

The remake (or Reload) will have new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover, and you can check out the new trailer, below:

Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour “hidden” between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.

Persona 3 Portable released earlier this year (January 19th, 2023) and was well received, with the Switch, Xbox Series S, PC, and Steam Deck versions tested by us, and getting a huge 9/10 score from Sean Smith, who said: “Like Persona 4, the localisation is superb, the script sharp as a tack; and one which makes you identify and fall in love with the quirky cast of characters that you interact with, as well as feeling very much in control of your protagonist”.

Interestingly, he also said that “There is talk of Atlus fully remaking Persona 3 using similar aesthetics to Persona 5. There is certainly a lot of potential to expand and tinker with its universe, and the strength of characterisation and story to warrant such a release. Until then, this is more than worthy of your time and comes thoroughly recommended”, and indeed, we’ll see how the remake does when it comes out next year.

Persona 3 Reload launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in early 2024. Persona 3 Reload will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.