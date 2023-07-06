The Sims 4 Horse Ranch trailer shows off life in Chestnut Ridge

EA and Maxis have released a brand new trailer for the latest The Sims 4 expansion, The Sims 4 Horse Ranch, which will launch on July 20, 2023.

Similar to the Pets expansion, the Ranch will allow players to create their very own steed, customising them to the finest detail and even breeding them at Chestnut Ridge. As with other major expansions, the Horse Ranch will add a massive amount of content to The Sims 4, with a handful of brand new areas, new jobs, pursuits, and activities.

For example, your Sims can sheer sheep and milk goats to earn Simoleons, or ride your horse around the Ridge or into town. You will be able to host cookouts, line-dancing get-togethers, and take part in the Ranch Animal Day where you get to interact with animals besides horses.

In addition to looking majestic and adorable, your horses will have skills and stats such as Agility, Temperament, Endurance and Jumping, which you can develop by practice riding and increasing your bond with them. If you get good enough, you can even take part in competitions at the Equestrian Center.

As always, The Sims 4 Horse Ranch will also come with a host of new items to buy and build, so you can really show off your individual style, even when mucking out horse beds and raising farm animals.

Check out the brand new trailer below for an insight into how our new horsey friends will integrate into your existing households, as well as how the new elements will work when you head to Chestnut Ridge.

The Sims 4 is available on PS4, PS5, and Xbox, and on PC via the EA app, Steam, and Epic Store. The Sims 4 Horse Ranch is set to launch on July 20. Find out more here.

Read our review of The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Expansion.