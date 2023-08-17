Green Hell “Storage and Transportation” update is coming on August 28th

Developer Creepy Jar has announced that the Green Hell “Storage and Transportation” update will be coming this month, and explained what it will entail, while also confirming that it will be free to players on PC on August 28th.

The last update will add three-story homes as well as tree houses, and Creepy Jar says that this new one will “not only add new ways to move your precious goods through the rainforest with a heavy-duty Sled, but also introduces an Elevator to get things to higher areas and a whole lot more”.

Revealed as part of the Green Hell roadmap for Spring, the team says it has listened to feedback, and has come up with the below list of additions coming in the Storage and Transportation update.

Sled – A new addition for transporting heavy objects that won’t fit in your Backpack! Players can put two different types of Heavy Objects into one Sled for transport.

Elevator – A new, much easier way of transporting heavy resources to both your base’s upper floors and Tree Houses.

Shelf – Introducing a new universal storage option where you can store and display most of the items from your Backpack excluding weapons and sticks.

Hanging Shelf – Now you can add more storage space with the first wall add-ons. Adding shelving onto walls will free up space for players elsewhere in their houses.

Small Storage Basket – An improved version of the Small Stone Stand, the Small Storage Basket can hold various types of objects: Stone, Obsidian Stone, Charcoal, Bone, Plank, etc.

Large Storage Basket – Similar to above, an improved version of the Big Stone Stand that can hold various types of heavy objects such as Big Stone, Green Coconut, Mud Brick, etc.

Significant changes in storage:

More universal Stands and Storage: One universal Leaf Stand can store both Banana and Palm Leaves. This also applies to the Log Stand, the Stick Stand, and the Long Stick Stand.

New Bamboo versions of Stands: Every storage construction now has a bamboo version.

Increased capacity of Stands: Some older Stands, such as the Rope Stand, now have extended capacity.

Improved item storing & removing mechanic: Players can now place an item in storage with a single button push and take it out with another.

Removed animation delay for picking up items: Players no longer have to wait for an animation to complete to pick up another item. The faster one clicks, the faster one picks!

Green Hell is out now for PC and console. This new update is currently only dated for PC players.