Hyenas gets a new gameplay trailer, will be playable at Gamescom

SEGA and Creative Assembly have announced that upcoming shooter Hyenas will have be playable at this year’s Gamescom, and also released a brand new trailer showing off how the title works.

Coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and of course, PC, the new trailer shows off the “chaotic, zero-G heist action”, and features the Hyenas battling their way through the “Earth Vintage Plundership as they steal Merch and take out MURFS before culminating in a climactic zero-G showdown”.

Check out the trailer, below:

Hyenas is a hero-based multiplayer extraction shooter pitting five teams of three against each other (and relentless NPC security teams known as MURFS) as they race to steal valuable pop culture memorabilia from expansive, themed Plunderships. Hyenas will be publicly available to play for the first time at Hall 8 in Gamescom, the world’s biggest gaming event, from August 23 to August 27.

If you can’t make it to Gamescom, which is fair enough, really, there is a closed beta coming on August 31st, running until September 11th. You can sign up for that playtest by heading over to the Steam page.

If you do get into the beta, you’ll be able to try out eight specialists (including new characters Mozie, and Digits). Those two new characters will be added in along with “ballerina Prima, astronaut Commander Wright, super speedy cosplayer Hero-Ki, Sniper El Silbón, gamer Doc Hotfix, and defense connoisseur drag queen Galaxia”.

SEGA and Creative Assembly also revealed the new key art for the game, which is the image we’re featuring at the very top of this page. Hyenas has been quite a while coming, with a few tests so far, so fingers crossed the pedigree of both Creative Assembly (Total War, Alien: Isolation, and a lot more) can make it a cracker.