New Street Fighter 6 trailer shows off A.K.I. gameplay

For anyone who might have been curious about how new Street Fighter 6 character A.K.I. will play, Capcom has answered with a gameplay trailer showcasing the “the maniacal mistress of poison”.

In terms of a description for Street Fighter 6‘s A.K.I. Capcom says “Feeding off orders from her master, she injects poison into enemies that dare stand within striking distance – all with a smile. You can’t fix her, but she will fix you”. She sounds… lovely, right?

Check out the new gameplay trailer, below:

The game has already added Rashid to the roster as the first DLC character, and it’s had an in-game collaboration with the Turtles, too. A.K.I. was announced as the 20th playable Street Fighter 6 character, and Capcom put out some in-game cinematic footage from the World Tour mode as a surprise for the Evo 2023 crowd. A.K.I. will be coming in to the game on September 27th.

Speaking on the official PlayStation Blog, Andy Wong from Capcom said that “A new character to the Street Fighter series, A.K.I. snakes through life only to please her outstanding and phenomenal master F.A.N.G from Street Fighter V. Under orders to dig into the remnants of Shadaloo, she finds herself infatuated with the powers that be”.

Wong added that “In World Tour, help A.K.I. find her herbal medicine in Tian Hong Yuan, a new area where you can increase your bond with her and learn her deadly moves. Put those moves to use in the Battle Hub in the ever popular and always wacky Avatar Battles. Explore how the addition of poison improves your custom combos”.

Capcom sent over some of her moveset, as follows:

Serpent Lash: From a distance, A.K.I. sends her nails flying forward like a chain, poisoning enemies she hits. When she strikes an opponent who is already poisoned, a Toxic Blossom will trigger an explosion and open enemies up to follow-up attacks.

Nightshade Pulse: A.K.I. sends a bubble forward that also poisons enemies it hits. She can strike the bubble with Nightshade Chaser to pop it in advance, increasing its area of effect.

Orchid Spring: A.K.I. places a puddle of poison in front of her which will affect opponents who step inside it.

Sinister Slide: Slither across the screen to avoid threats while stalking forward and perform follow-up moves like Venomous Fang, Heel Strike, or Entrapment.

Claws of Ya Zi: A.K.I.'s Level 3 Super Art pierces various pressure points on an opponent's body and injects a poison that dangerously detonates from within.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.