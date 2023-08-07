Street Fighter 6 is having an in-game collaboration with the Turtles

Street Fighter 6 and Capcom are not a duo unfamiliar to cameo appearances. Monster Hunter has had so many cool collabs, it’s hard to keep track, and it seems Street Fighter 6 is getting in on the Turtles action now, like a few other titles, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to the game from tomorrow, August 8th.

Now don’t get too excited, because you aren’t going to be able to battle Ryu or Rashid against Donatello (the best turtle) or Leonardo, this is more about custom gear for your online avatar. Players will be able to “style their custom avatars with new TMNT gear and emotes, apply fun new Titles, send TMNT stamps to the chat, customize their in-game mobile wallpaper and camera frames, and even turn their World Tour and Battle Hub custom avatar into their favourite Turtle! High Three”.

Elsewhere, A.K.I. was announced as the 20th playable Street Fighter 6 character, and Capcom put out some in-game cinematic footage from the World Tour mode as a surprise for the Evo 2023 crowd. A.K.I. will be coming in “Autumn 2023” and more will be shared about her at “a later date”.

The first DLC character revealed was Rashid, who was a lot of fun in the last game, but A.K.I. is a new character, and you can see the new trailer, below.

Capcom says that the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration is the second branded partnership within Street Fighter 6 since its release in June 2023, following a collaboration with Onitsuka Tiger at launch”, and it’s a timely one with the Mutant Mayhem movie just out in cinemas. Even Session: Skate Sim got a TMNT update, and Xbox even make Pizza-smell-based controllers to celebrate the movie.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.