EA Sports F1 23 October update adds F2 season and more challenges

EA Sports and developer Codemasters has announced the plans for the October update to EA Sports F1 23, which will add more pro challenges, the F2 2023 season, and more.

On top of the aforementioned additions, there’s an update to the EA Sports F1 23 sports livery which will mean car designs match recent real-world changes. The new Pro Challenges will also offer the chance to race against the publisher’s ambassadors in the form of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc “across several Grands Prix during October”.

In fact, there’s a new video showing off the opportunity to take on Verstappen’s lap time at Suzuka, which you can see below. It’s worth noting he’s using a proper wheel setup, so don’t feel too bad if you can’t beat one of the best in the world at the sport.

“We have collaborated closely with the Formula 1 teams to introduce our enhanced sports livery update. Each team has made unique modifications to the cars, encompassing geometry, bodywork, and sponsors to ensure fans enjoy the most authentic F1 racing experience. Additionally, we are delighted to announce that players can now participate in the thrilling 14-round Formula 2 season, competing against prominent drivers such as Théo Pourchaire, Frederik Vesti, and Ayumu Iwasa”, explained Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

Here’s the list of the gameplay changes to F1 World in October, from the press release:

From September 26 to October 2, players will be able to compete in a lap time trial challenge against World Champion, Max Verstappen. Those who beat his time of 1:28:177 will earn his special Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2023 helmet in-game, which features the new EA Sports FC logo ahead of its worldwide launch on September 29. More Pro Challenges include the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix X 2023 (October 16th to 23rd), Formula 1 Gran Premio De La Ciudad de Mexico 2023 (October 23 to 30), and Formula 1 Rolex Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2023 (October 30th to November 6rd).

A new patch will be released on October 16th which includes the addition of the F2 2023 season free for all players, the release of the sports livery update and F1 eSports champions, including Lucas Blakeley, the reigning 2022 Formula 1 eSports Series Champion, making their debut as Icons.

‘Replay Events’ of Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix 2023 and Formula 1 Gran Premio De La Ciudad de Mexico 2023 will allow fans to relive the races by taking control of any of the 20 drivers in a replica Grand Prix with identical grid placings.

Studio-curated ‘Scenario Events’ featuring Nico Hülkenberg (October 17th to 22nd) and Sergio Perez (October 23rd to 30th).

EA Sports F1 23 is out now.