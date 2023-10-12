To make your passage through Lords of the Fallen as easy as possible, you’ll need to use safe areas known as Vestiges. These are monuments to former Lampbearers and can be used as fast travel points throughout Mournstead. However, they are often quite widespread, and rarely found near boss arenas. To alleviate some of the strain, you can make one temporary Umbral Seedling anywhere you find an Umbral Flowerbed – but to do so you’ll need a Vestige Seed. These can be hard to find in the world, so we’ve put together a handy guide on how to get Vestige Seeds in Lords of the Fallen.

Lords of the Fallen | How to get Vestige Seeds

The first and foremost way is to defeat powerful enemies in Umbral, or bosses. Bosses always drop a Vestige Seed, usually so you can set a restore point to after the fight and warp back to Skyrest to upgrade or peruse your new gear safely. However, there’s often an Umbral Flowerbed right before a boss fight too, so don’t waste a Seed if you have a Seedling nearby already. Remember, you can only have one Seedling active at a time.

The second, and far easier method, is to buy them from Molhu in Skyrestt Bridge. To find Molhu, fast travel to Skyrest and turn around from the central Vestige. Head up the steps on the right and your lamp will start to hum. If you create a Rift here and travel through, you’ll find the multi-armed craftsman minding his own business in the Umbral realm.

Not only does he allow you to upgrade and socket your Lamp, but he also exchanges gear and spells for Umbral Scouring if you have a boss’s Remembrance about your person. Also, he sells some very useful items including the Vestige Seeds. Each one will cost you 2,500 Vigor, but he has an infinite supply – so always remember to grab at least one before you venture out. If you can afford it, of course.

And now you know how to get more Vestige Seeds in Lords of the Fallen. Why not check out our other guides, or read the written review.