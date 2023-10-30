Persona 5 Tactica battle trailer shows how best to strategise

We’re getting close to release, and now Atlus has revealed a new Persona 5 Tactica battle trailer, showing off the combat in detail. You can check out the Battle Trailer #1 here, too.

Atlus has been ramping up the marketing for Tactica recently, and only a weeks ago we had a news blast about the new game plus mode, and rewards you can get when playing. The new trailer, however, shows “the different techniques to use on the battlefield, how to best strategize against unique enemies, fusing Persona’s, and crafting powerful new weapons”.

On top of that, Atulus has also shared more details about how Sub-Personas can maximize each squad members capabilities and putting different difficulty levels to the test for further challenges. It sounds like it’s a lot deeper than what people suspected, and instead of just a Tactics-version of Persona 5, it has a lot more going for it, apparently.

Overthrow your enemies in Persona 5 Tactica with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons, and wipe them out with style in this fresh new tactical RPG from the award-winning Persona 5 game. Persona 5 Tactica launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch November 17, 2023. Persona 5 Tactica will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

This isn’t the first time Atlus has revealed details about the Sub-Personas, as back in September we have a big info drop on that, too. Sub-Personas allow you to raise your character’s stats and also use that Persona’s unique and inherited skills. The information reveals that “Sub-Personas not only have active skills that you can use SP to ​activate, they also have passive support skills that automatically ​activate in battle”.

Persona 5 Tactica is set for release on November 17th. It’ll be a day one Xbox Game Pass title, but is also coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.