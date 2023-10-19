Persona 5 Tactica new game plus and more rewards detailed

As we get closer to the November 17th release, Atlus has revealed more about Persona 5 Tactica, including the new game plus options, and much more.

It’s part of the ramp up to release, for sure, as we seem to get a big info drop every month, with September’s being the battle stages, enemies, and sub-Personas. But this month, Atlus has gotten serious, talking about new game plus.

Before we get that far, however, it’s worth noting that there are quests in Persona 5 Tactica that will award you “GP”, but will also unlock some of the more powerful spells in the skill tree. Basically, Atlus really wants people to complete quests in Persona 5 Tactica, because you can even get very powerful Personas by doing this as well. Quests are related to unique mechanics and challenges, for example: wipe out all enemies in a turn. Another example used is to hit a box with a melee attack, to move it towards the goal. There’s even another example from Atlus that is to fight in a stage full of explosives. Sounds fun!

Anyway, you can also replay levels at any time, getting the same stage rewards again (experience, money, Personas), and is ideal for grinding to get stronger characters. There are three bonus stages for an award, too, that sounds as though they’ll be related to clearing stages within a certain amount of turns, or never getting downed by your enemies. Higher difficulty also equates to higher rewards, so that’s worth noting.

New Game Plus, then, is available (as you’d expect) when you complete Persona 5 Tactica. This carries over data including your Persona compendium, any fusions you’ve unlocked, money, weapons, and “more”, says the developer. There’s also special art that’ll unlock for completing the game, and it sounds as though there’s a lot of concept art, character designs, and other artwork to unlock.

Persona 5 Tactica is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox (Via Game Pass) on November 17th.