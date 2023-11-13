Tekken 8 reveals final launch character: Reina

Bandai Namco has revealed “Reina”, the final Tekken 8 launch character, and she’s described as an “enigmatic Mishima Polytechnical School student”.

Reina is the last of the 32 characters revealed for launch, with favourites like Paul Phoenix, Jun Kazama, Raven, and of course, Yoshimitsu returning as well. The new characters include Reina, as well as Azucena, and Victor Chevalier. Bandai Namco says that in the latest Tekken title (launching January 26th, 2024) “all characters’ models have been completely remade from the ground up, making the most of the latest generation of hardware and providing a better experience for players”.

Check out the Tekken 8 Reina reveal trailer, below:

Reina, the Purple Lightning, is using her lightning quick moves to overwhelm her opponents. She is surrounded by mystery as the only known fact about her is that she is a student at the Mishima Polytechnical School. She also seems to have a very particular interest in Jin, especially in fighting him.

Tekken 8 has a lot to follow up for after 2017’s Tekken 7, which Chris White really enjoyed, scoring it 8.5/10 and saying “Tekken 7 is a technical fighter, and not one you can breeze through by hitting the four strike buttons hoping for a victory. For a while it might work, but if you aren’t blocking accurately and effectively, or timing your attacks correctly, you’ll lose a lot on the higher difficulties. If you have the time and willingness to learn, the benefits of mastering a character in Tekken 7 can reap monumental rewards, both intrinsically and physically”

He added: “Tekken 7 has a fantastic combat system, using a straightforward system to implement lots of combos, and the new features such as Rage Arts help to change battles when it feels you’re done for. The Story Mode is pretty short, and the online servers are currently broken, but once they’re sorted, Tekken 7 will be one of the best fighting games out there.”.

Tekken 8 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on January 26th, 2024.