Persona 3 Reload behind the scenes episode 3 released

Atlus has released the third instalment in the behind the scenes videos for Persona 3 Reload, showing off the voices for the game. Clocking in at just over four minutes, you can check out the first episode here, and second here, before you get into things.

The developer also released some new information about the combat uniforms, which have been updated for the new remake of the game, while also taking a minute to remind us that Aigis (voiced by Dawn M. Bennett) has Palladion as a persona, and Ken Amada (Justine Lee) has Nemesis, Koromaru has Cerberus, and Shinjiro Aragaki (Justice Slocum) has Castor.

Like previous games, Persona 3 Reload will include network functionality that, if you turn it on, will show what other players across the world are picking to do during free time, which can be used as a hint if you’re not sure what to do yourself.

Check out the third behind the scenes video, below.

Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour “hidden” between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.

Persona 3 got a re-release on current generation consoles back in January this year, giving a chance to play it again. Sean loved it, saying: “Ultimately Atlus would go on to eclipse this release with the larger, deeper and more satisfying sequel, but do not let that put you off. This is still very much one of the finest role-players of its time, and a game that I managed to sink 30 hours into in worryingly quick time. Like Persona 4, the localisation is superb, the script sharp as a tack; and one which makes you identify and fall in love with the quirky cast of characters that you interact with, as well as feeling very much in control of your protagonist”.

Persona 3 Reload is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on February 2nd, 2024. It’ll be in Game Pass on that launch date, too.