Persona 3 Reload second behind the scenes episode released

Atlus has released the second behind the scenes video for Persona 3 Reload, showing off the actors behind the characters, ahead of the February 2nd, 2024, release date.

Atlus says that this new video “features longtime Persona voice actors as well as newcomers to the franchise: Justine Lee (Ken Amada in Persona 3 Reload), Cindy Robinson (Ken Amada in the Persona franchise), Suzie Yeung (Fuuka Yamagishi in Persona 3 Reload), Dawn M Bennett (Aigis in Persona 3 Reload) and Karen Strassman (Aigis in the Persona franchise)”, adding “The cast discusses their characters and their experience voicing them, what it’s like to be part of the Persona series, their thoughts on the community and more”.

Check out the second behind the scenes video, below, and you also part one is here if you missed it.

Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour “hidden” between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.

Persona 3 got a re-release on current generation consoles back in January this year, giving a chance to play it again. Sean loved it, saying: “Ultimately Atlus would go on to eclipse this release with the larger, deeper and more satisfying sequel, but do not let that put you off. This is still very much one of the finest role-players of its time, and a game that I managed to sink 30 hours into in worryingly quick time. Like Persona 4, the localisation is superb, the script sharp as a tack; and one which makes you identify and fall in love with the quirky cast of characters that you interact with, as well as feeling very much in control of your protagonist”.

Persona 3 Reload is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on February 2nd, 2024. It’ll be in Game Pass on that launch date, too.