Persona 3 Reload behind the scenes episode one video released

Along with a host of other new information, Atlus has revealed a behind the scenes video (episode one) for Persona 3 Reload.

Following on from the big info drop for Persona 5 Tactica, the latest monthly Persona 3 Reload news package includes info about how the uniforms have been updated for the remake, and details some of the characters. Aleks Le will be doing the voiceover for the protagonist, who will wield a one-handed short sword and start out with Orpheus as the first Persona usable. Part of the magic of Persona 3, and indeed Persona 3 Reload is that the protagonist can wield multiple Personas, which is unusual in the game world.

Yukari Takeba will be voiced by Heather Gonzalezi, and will use a bow and arrow, along with her Persona Io, while Junpei Iori will be voiced by Zeno Robinson, and have Hermes as a Persona, with a two-handed weapon. Check out the new behind the scenes: episode one trailer that focuses on the voices of Persona 3, below:

As usual for a Persona title, there’s plenty of social activities to take part in, including “Dorm Life”. You can spend time with your friends cooking, studying for tests, reading books, watching films, or even tending to your own rooftop garden. Doing these things will boost your social stats and then your team-mates will get Combat Characteristics to use in battle.

There’s plenty of schoolmates to interactive with too, and Atlus has revealed the voice actors for some of them. Kenji Tomochika is voiced by Joe Zieja; Nozomi Suemitsu is voiced by Paul Castro Jr; Kazushi Miyamoto is voiced by Mark Whitten; Chihiro Fushimi by Kelly Baskin, and that’s just a few of the revealed actors for the game.

You can get an Aigis Figure if you get the Persona 3 Reload Aigis Edition, which also includes an artbook, soundtrack, DLC pack voucher, and there’s even a pre-order bonus of the Persona 4 Golden background music set.

Persona 3 Reload is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. It’ll be in Xbox Game Pass at launch.