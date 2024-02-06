Unicorn Overlord gets a new trailer revealing social elements

Developer Vanillaware and publisher Atlus have together released a new trailer for Unicorn Overlord, showing off the social elements. The trailer “illustrates the ways players can socialize and build rapport with their companions” for the tactical role-playing game, coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on March 8th.

The trailer is described, thus: “The game’s protagonist, Alain, learns essential skills for strengthening bonds between characters by building “rapport” with his comrades. Conversations, meals and gifts are all important ways to strengthen connections with allies, as greater “rapport” leads to stat bonuses within units and more”. The team adds that “A successful unit fights as one! Learn how to build and deepen bonds with your allies in former-Holy Knight Josef’s second video guide for Unicorn Overlord”.

Check the newly released video out, below:

From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Unicorn Overlord shines in combining overworld exploration and an innovative battle system in the iconic Vanillaware style. Traverse the vibrant world, cultivate a grand army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and grow your renown throughout the five nations in this unique epic fantasy experience!

Atlus is on a hell of a hot streak right now, with just release Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth getting a 10/10 from us, and Persona 3 Reload hitting 9.5/10 as well.

Vanillaware’s last title, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim did really well among critics and fans. We said: “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is simply an incredible feat of narrative engineering. The fact that Vanillaware was able to tell 13 individual stories, that you can enjoy in any order is very impressive, and the strategic gameplay and gorgeous graphics only add to the experience”, and gave it a 9/10.

Unicorn Overlord is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on March 8th. Check out our full 2024 release list, here.