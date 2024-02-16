Unicorn Overlord new characters and battle tactics revealed

More details have been released for Unicorn Overlord, revealing more about the battle tactics and characters ahead of release.

Vanillaware and Atlus say that during battle encounters, you can swap positions depending on proximity, and that you can be knocked back when losing a battle. This puts your unit into a waiting state, and you can do this to your opponents, too. When in a waiting state, the attacking unit will get a first strike opportunity.

Stamina plays an important role, too, and if you get to 0 you won’t be able to move. You can “rest” which puts you into a waiting state allowing you to regain a set amount of stamina, but doing so will leave you completely open to attacks, and unable to use skills.

There are Valor Skills, Traps, Divine Effigies, Encampments, and Siege Weapons, all of which offer facilities to help you change the outcome of a fight. You can summon cyclones at Divine Effigies.. Valor Skills, however, are usable on a battle stage, and have different skills depending on what class they are. The Valor is depleted when you deploy units, so it requires some thought. There’s also something called “Hallowed Corne Ash”, which can be used if you fully get beaten, and you can come back from a Game Over even if you run out of time.

Active skills, passives, and priorities all matter, and Unicorn Overlord sounds pretty deep. But we also got some info on the characters in the game. The allies to the protagonist are Yunifi, Ramona, Morard, Nigel, Dinah, and Sanatio. On the other side, enemies include the likes of Elgor, voiced by Shigeru Chiba, a Knight of the Reimann, and high commander. Apparently nobody has faced off against him and survived to talk about it.

Unicorn Overlord is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S|X on March 8th.