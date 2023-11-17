Unicorn Overlord characters, world, and gameplay detailed

Atlus has revealed some more details on developer Vanillaware‘s tactical RPG, Unicorn Overlord, including gameplay and world details.

Unicorn Overlord comes from the team that created the superb 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Dragon’s Crown, and Odin Sphere, and looks like it has the same kind of excellent art direction you’d expect from a Vanillaware title. The developer is aiming to combine “overworld exploration and an innovative battle system”, where you can traverse the world, and create an army that has “over 60” uniquely designed characters.

The protagonist has lots of allies, like Travis, who is a spy who joins up with the combat troops under Alain’s command. Then there’s Yahna, a young witch living in the swamps, who has her home invaded and is captured, before escaping using a “feline transmutation” spell. Clive (pictured at the top of this article) is a member of the knights of the old kingdom of Cornia, and is smart and brave.

The overall story takes place in a place called “Fevrith”, and has five nations within that overall place: Cornia, Drakenhold, Elheim, Bastorias, and Albion. Each of those five nations has its own backstory, but you can explore the overworld however you see fit. There are quests and events happening, and obviously fights, whereby you can liberate and rebuild otherwise unfriendly places.

As you’d expect, there’s a lot of items to grab too, and you can leave your comrades in towns you’ve rebuilt, to gain rewards every time you finish a level. There is an honour and renown system, forts to have mock-battles, and minigames that might yield treasure maps. It all sounds pretty deep and interesting, adding on top of the tactics-based gameplay most will be expecting, too.

Unicorn Overlord is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S|X on March 28th, 2024.