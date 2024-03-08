EA releases classic PC titles on Steam, including Populous and Command & Conquer

Publisher EA has announced a raft of classic PC titles are now available for the first time on Steam, including some big names.

To celebrate the launches of these games, there are also discounts. For example, Command & Conquer – The Ultimate Collection is half price at the moment (£9.98). It’s a large collection of games, too, including the following according to Steam:

Command & Conquer

Command & Conquer: The Covert Operations

Command & Conquer: Red Alert

Command & Conquer: Red Alert: Counterstrike

Command & Conquer: Red Alert: The Aftermath

Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun

Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun Firestorm

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2: Yuri’s Revenge

Command & Conquer: Renegade

Command & Conquer: Generals

Command & Conquer: Generals: Zero Hour

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars: Kane’s Wrath

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3: Uprising

Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight

A lot of the games have been available elsewhere, like The Saboteur on GOG, and of course EA’s own launcher and store has them, but most of these are brand new to Steam.

Here’s the full list of games, which EA says includes the most up to date patches, as well:

Command & Conquer – The Ultimate Collection (50% off)

Sim City 3000 Unlimited (60% off)

Populous (60% off)

Populous 2: Trials of the Olympic Gods (60% off)

Populous: The Beginning (60% off)

Dungeon Keeper Gold (60% off)

Dungeon Keeper 2 (60% off)

Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack (60% off)

The Saboteur (50% off)

So there you have it, some genuine classics on Steam for a good price. Some of these will likely appeal to Steam Deck owners, and although it’s a busy period, if you’re in the mood for some classics, that’s not a bad list at all. EA says “Whether it’s city planning in SimCity 3000 Unlimited, dungeon planning in Dungeon Keeper 2, tactical planning in Command & Conquer or planning your next attack in The Saboteur, the re-release of these beloved games from EA’s archives on Steam have every player covered”.