Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble next guest character is Beat

Following on from the recent reveal of the Crazy Taxi driver coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, we now have info on the next DLC character. It’s another classic Sega character, and it’s Beat from the Jet Set Radio series.

Sega says of Beat: “Get ready to skate to the funky rhythm with Beat as he joins AiAi and the gang in their quest for the Legendary Banana! Rocking his updated look originally revealed during The Game Awards 2023, Beat will be playable across both Adventure Mode and Battle Mode, with different stats to help him on the stages. Plus, for Beat only, all in-game bananas will switch to spray cans in homage to the franchise.”

Join AiAi and friends in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, where you and up to 16 players can compete online across multiple game modes as you aim to become Top Banana! You can also work together with your favourite bunch in 4 player cooperative mode, or slip into a wonderfully crafted story in the all-new Adventure Mode experience!

As with the previous characters revealed, you can grab the deluxe edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble (£59.99) which will get the Sega Pass including six additional playable characters. With Sonic, Tails, Amy, and Knuckles revealed along with Crazy Taxi Axel, Beat is the sixth character revealed, and the “mystery” character mentioned along with the Axel news last week.

The Sega pass also includes 15 extra Sega-themed character customisation items as well. If you don’t want to buy the deluxe edition right away, of course, the Pass will be £22.49 separately, or each individual character will cost £4.49. Sega says “all content is scheduled to be released over the coming months”, so it looks like all of them should be out before the end of the year.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on June 25th.