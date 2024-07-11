Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will soon be free via Prime Gaming

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day event, Prime Gaming is getting three extra free games this month, but only for two days.

On Tuesday July 16th and Wednesday July 17th, the 10th Prime day will take place, and Prime Gaming will get three extra games, meaning if you’re a member already, you can claim the three freebies for the 48 hours they’re available. The games are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

As Amazon says, these are three extra games, and the list of games free via Prime Gaming are currently as follows:

STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords

Kidd in Miracle World DX

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Samurai Bringer

Deceive Inc.

Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart

The Invisible Hand

Forager

Card Shark

Heaven Dust 2

Soulstice

Wall World

Hitman Absolution

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood and Call of Juarez

Here’s the official times and descriptions, along with what kind of code you’ll get with the new three extra games: