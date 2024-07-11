Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will soon be free via Prime Gaming

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day event, Prime Gaming is getting three extra free games this month, but only for two days.
On Tuesday July 16th and Wednesday July 17th, the 10th Prime day will take place, and Prime Gaming will get three extra games, meaning if you’re a member already, you can claim the three freebies for the 48 hours they’re available. The games are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider.
As Amazon says, these are three extra games, and the list of games free via Prime Gaming are currently as follows:
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords
- Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Samurai Bringer
- Deceive Inc.
- Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart
- The Invisible Hand
- Forager
- Card Shark
- Heaven Dust 2
- Soulstice
- Wall World
- Hitman Absolution
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood and Call of Juarez
Here’s the official times and descriptions, along with what kind of code you’ll get with the new three extra games:
- July 16 @ 3am ET (8am UK) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Epic Games Store] — From the creators of Batman: Arkham, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible: Kill the Justice League.
- July 16 @ 3am ET (8am UK) Chivalry 2 [Epic Games Store] — Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era — from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more in this multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles.
- July 16 @ 3am ET (8am UK) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration [Epic Games Store] — Embark on an adventure into Siberia as Lara Croft in search for the legendary city of Kitezh while battling the paramilitary organization Trinity, which intends to uncover the city’s promise of immortality. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes the base game and Season Pass content. Explore Croft Manor in the “Blood Ties” story, then defend it against a zombie invasion in “Lara’s Nightmare”.