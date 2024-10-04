Heihachi added to Tekken 8 via Character Year 1 Pass

Bandai Namco has announced that Tekken 8 just got one of the biggest characters from its history via the character year 1 pass: Heihachi Mishima.

Heihachi is the third character to join, after Eddy and Lidia, and that now puts the character roster list up to 35 strong. Bandai Namco says: “The King of Iron Fist, seemingly dead at the end of TEKKEN 7, has managed to cheat death and is back with an evolved style, learned thanks to his time with the Tekken monks.”

Check him out in the new trailer, below:

In addition to Heihachi, a new stage, the GENMAJI TEMPLE, is also available for individual purchase. But that’s not all, as the 1.08 version of the game comes with new free content; a new Story Mode, Unforgotten Echoes, has been added. Happening in parallel of the TEKKEN 8 main story, it follows Eddy, Lidia and Heihachi and gives more details about how Heihachi managed to survive his fate in TEKKEN 7. In this mode, Eddy, Lidia and Heihachi are playable even for players who don’t own the characters. New features have also appeared, such as the much-requested possibility to put any character in the TEKKEN 8 main menu, or the possibility to practice online with friends in the TEKKEN Fight Lounge. A new TEKKEN Fight Pass is also available, including the collaboration shoe with NIKE. The Gentle Monster sunglasses for Kazuya are also available to be claimed in game for a limited time.

In our review, Chris White said: “Tekken 8 feels like a new fighter in its approach to its reliance on aggression and precision. The Heat Gauge is a fantastic addition as while it does give you an opportunity to do more damage, it also can’t be taken advantage of thanks to the small window it can be used. The story is on a massive scale that brings every fighter together for a grand tale that spans every continent, and the wealth of modes and content, especially for single player, is great. It looks incredible, and the way in which the cutscenes transition to combat always caught me off guard. Oh yeah, and Tekken Ball’s back, letting you play violent volleyball as a bear fighting a robot.”

Tekken 8 is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.