Shovel Knight: Steel Thy Concert details revealed

Yacht Club Games and SOHO Live have together unveiled details on Shovel Knight: Steel Thy Concert, happening in the USA next year.

Happening on January 19th, 2025 (Los Angeles, The Fonda Theatre) and February 22nd, 2025 (New York City, The Town Hall), tickets are on sale now, but the teams behind it have revealed some information about what you’ll get to experience, and it’s not just music, although of course you will get a two hour “audio adventure”, says Yacht Club Games, featuring music from “Shovel of Hope, Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, and King of Cards“, as well as a “live conversation with the developers”.

However, here’s the rest of what the team has revealed about the event:

Mina the Hollower Preview – Be among the first to experience music from Yacht Club Games’ highly anticipated new title, Mina the Hollower. The unreleased track will be played live and paired with an exclusive gameplay preview, giving attendees an exciting first look at the next major release from theacclaimed studio.

VIP Package: VIP ticket holders will get to meet select members of the Yacht Club Games team at each show (Sean Velasco, David D’Angelo, Nick Wozniak, and Jake Kaufman). They will also receive a concert poster for signing!

Exclusive Merchandise – Fans attending the concert will have the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind Shovel Knight items, including two specially designed shirts and a set of three collectible keychains. These exclusive pieces will only be available at the show, so don’t miss your chance to take home a memorable piece of the experience.

There is also a Black Friday sale going on (26th November to the 3rd of December) that gets you “20% Off Tickets + Free Game”. On top of that, “each Black Friday purchase includes a free Steam key for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon“. All you need to do is use the code SKLIVE when you checkout.