Monster Energy Supercross 3 Switch review | Switch Re:port

Switch Re:port covers the Nintendo Switch port/version of a game newly released on the platform. Monster Energy Supercross 3 was released simultaneously across all formats and scored 7.5/10 on PC.

After playing the PC version of Monster Energy Supercross 3, I was looking forward to seeing how it translated to Nintendo’s Switch console. The idea of having another handheld racer to go alongside GRID Autosport, was exciting. Yes, I know it’s a very different type of racer, but the more realistic ones tend not to work very well with the Switch’s controls.

Unfortunately, Monster Energy Supercross 3 is one of those games.

While the PC version feels responsive and fun, this Switch version feels like a different game entirely. No longer can I lean into a turn and ease onto the throttle, confident that the rear wheel will slide into place. Instead, I’m basically nudging the Joy Con stick and hoping that my bike actually points in the right direction, for a change. Even using the Pro Controller barely makes a difference, as I weave around the tracks, wrestling with my bike’s handlebars.

Luckily, the rewind feature is fully implemented in this version and you’ll certainly need it. If you want the full, hardcore experience then feel free to turn off this feature, but I guarantee you’ll regret that. I remember playing the first Monster Energy Supercross on PS4 a couple of years back, getting frustrated as my rider fell off his bike if you even looked at a barrier or a fellow competitor. Annoyingly, despite this not being an issue in the PC version of this third game, it’s back in the Switch version. It’s things like this that made me think this isn’t the same game, which is a shame because I rather enjoyed it on PC. The Switch version, even using the rewind feature, is just a chore to play. What makes it more of a shame, is that it occasionally shows glimpses of great racing, when it isn’t trying desperately to kill your poor rider. Especially when the AI shoves you everywhere, always performing well above its limits. Even on the easiest setting, it often puts in lap times that I just couldn’t match, whereas the PC version has no such problems. It’s baffling.

It does look good, though. When docked, it’s a little blurry on a big screen but otherwise looks impressive, running at a decent framerate of around 30 frames per second. In handheld, it looks just as good but with sharper-looking edges, though the rather brown palette will have you squinting as you try to work out where the next turn is, but that can be an issue with any game on a smaller screen. One thing that doesn’t look good however, is the roster of riders. Especially when long hair comes into play, which it did when I created a custom rider. Her hair would frequently look translucent, like she had a liquid wig on her Lex Luthor-like bald head. It may seem like a minor issue to point out, but it’s extremely noticeable in every single scene in which she appeared without her helmet. It’s real nightmare fuel.

Monster Energy Supercross 3 does come with a nice amount of content, from the lengthy career mode, to being able to create your own tracks and even play around in the open Compound. Again though, this comes with a caveat. The Compound is fun to explore, but it has major pop-in issues and at times looks almost PS2-like if you head off the beaten path. There are even entire areas missing, like the container yard which is just a giant, empty square of concrete on the Switch.

Honestly, there is no part of this version of the game that doesn’t suffer from some issue or other. Even the menus suffer from lag. On multiple occasions, I pressed the A button to start an event, only to have to wait several seconds before the loading screen appeared. I kept thinking the game had crashed, it was that pronounced. Then, of course, you have the loading screens themselves, which rather outstay their welcome most of the time. Never good for handheld gaming.

I think the most disappointing thing about Monster Energy Supercross 3 on Switch is, having played the PC version and seen just what this game should be. This port has issues with the AI being too difficult on any setting, it has issues with the controls being incredibly twitchy and imprecise, and it generally feels like a massively compromised version of the game.

Looks like the hunt for another decent, realistic Switch racer continues…