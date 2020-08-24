Master Chief vows to Stand Up to Cancer in brand new campaign

Stand Up to Cancer, the ambitious fundraising campaign associated with Cancer Research and Channel 4 has announced that it is partnering with Xbox and Master Chief to ask the gaming community to take on a new challenge and raise cash for life-saving cancer research.

The campaign announced with a one minute video, voiced by Steve Downes the voice actor of Master Chief, calls on gamers to take up unique challenges in games such as Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

From 1 to 4 September the gaming community of the UK’s top gamers will take over Xbox On’s Twitch streaming platform for the whole week. Keep an eye out for announcements via the Xbox and SU2C social channels over the coming week to find out which influencers will be appearing with the Xbox On stream team.

Steve Downes, voice of the Master Chief, said, “It is both an honour and privilege to participate in Stand Up To Cancer’s Game On campaign this year. Like so many others, I have personally witnessed cancer’s devastating effects—my own father passed away from cancer some 25 years ago. I’ve also witnessed the great progress that continues to be made. A dear friend is surviving lung and brain cancer, a reality that might’ve been unheard of just a decade ago. That is why this campaign is so important.

“Being the voice of the Master Chief for 20 years has been an epic journey, and I’ve seen the positive impact this heroic character has had on so many people all over the world. But his battles could not be won without the help of others. The Chief is calling on you to take down an enemy even stronger than the Flood or the Covenant. It is a battle that can be won. I have seen it with my own eyes. It is time to Stand Up To Cancer!”

The Stand Up to Cancer campaign was launched in 2012. It funds translational research, turning academic breakthroughs in the labs into new treatments that make a real difference for people with cancer. More than £62 million has been raised in the UK to date, funding 52 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country.

You can find out more information about the Game On campaign, or to sign up via the official site.