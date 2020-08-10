Twitch Prime Becomes Prime Gaming in Amazon Rebrand

You might be familiar with Twitch Prime, Amazon’s gaming brand that offered free games and in-game rewards for some of the top games, including GTA Online and Red Dead Online, among others. Well, in an effort to bring it a little more into the Amazon brand, the shopping giant is rebranding Twitch Prime into Prime Gaming.

The service remains the same, offering free PC games every month (which are available to keep even outside of your Prime membership) as well as other in-game rewards such as a Pathfinder skin for Apex Legends and exclusive FIFA 20 content. The only difference to the service is the name, bringing it more in-line with Prime Video, Amazon Music and Prime Reading.

There are more than 20 free games this month, including SNK arcade classics, Blazing Chrome and Truberbrook. There’s even a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime, which gets you access to all the Prime Gaming goodies during that period.

Prime Gaming is included with Prime memberships and Prime Video subscriptions in over 200 countries and territories.