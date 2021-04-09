Supplement Timing has designed sneakers inspired by popular video game franchises. The designs feature fan favorites from 8 iconic game worlds such as Resident Evil: Village, God of War, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Bioshock Infinite, Portal 2, World of Warcraft, and Journey.

The team used a mix of photo manipulation and digital painting to create unique footwear designs set in game-inspired environments. They certainly caught our eye this week.

Check out some of the designs below:

Which of these video game sneakers would you love to wear? Let us know which franchise you would like to see given the limited edition shoe treatment on Twitter.