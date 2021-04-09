0 comments

Sneakers inspired by Resident Evil: Village, God of War, Zelda and more

by on April 9, 2021
Video game sneakers
 

Supplement Timing has designed sneakers inspired by popular video game franchises.  The designs feature fan favorites from 8 iconic game worlds such as Resident Evil: Village, God of War, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Bioshock Infinite, Portal 2, World of Warcraft, and Journey.

The team used a mix of photo manipulation and digital painting to create unique footwear designs set in game-inspired environments.  They certainly caught our eye this week.

Check out some of the designs below:

Video game sneakers2

Video game sneakers

Video game sneakers

Which of these video game sneakers would you love to wear?  Let us know which franchise you would like to see given the limited edition shoe treatment on Twitter.

