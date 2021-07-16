Competition: Win a physical copy of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

To celebrate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, we’re giving away a physical copy of Nintendo’s faithful remake. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is enter the competition below. It is open to UK residents only, and is free to enter right now.

We’ve reviewed it, and had the following to say:

“There’s just so much to love about it. The ten year old visuals look striking even next to modern games, and it now runs like a dream. The soundtrack is one of the best in the series, offering some exceptional melodies to accompany your journey. The controls feel great, offering two vastly different ways to play, neither less valid than the other. There’s great boss fights and fun new items. Skyward Sword HD has made a fool of me, and really, I am just so happy I gave it another chance. This is the best version of a truly landmark game, and you need to play it.”

