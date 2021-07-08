Monster Hunter Stories 2 | How to use Layered Armor

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin doesn’t have the same level of character customisation, or build diversity, as the main games. But that doesn’t mean you have to run around in ugly armour. You can find and equip layered armor to change your appearance to something much prettier. In this guide we’ll show you how to use layered armor in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How to get Layered Armor

There are several ways to acquire layered armour sets. First, you can get hold of a free set by having a Monster Hunter Rise save on your Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, this doesn’t apply to PC players. But gamers on either platform can grab the beach-themed layered set from the Melynx in town in exchange for 8 bottle caps. You can also buy alternate outfits for both Ena and Navirou here.

When you reach the city of Lulucion, the blacksmith will direct you to his cousin, where you can buy a layered version of any armour set you’ve already crafted for the low price of 700z each. You’ll still need to farm the parts or bottle caps to get the initial set though.

How to equip Layered Armor

Simply head to your house in any settlement and go to your item chest. Select Appearance Settings, and you can equip layered armour in the same way you pick a hairstyle. You can even switch the two main colours around on it.

Now you know how to equip layered armour sets in Monster Hunter Stories 2. No more ugly armour ruining your style.