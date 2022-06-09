The Quarry | Evidence guide

The Quarry does collectibles a little differently this time around, with Supermassive Games splitting them up into Clues and Evidence. Whilst the Clues help you understand more about the backstory and history of the area you are exploring, collecting Evidence affects the epilogue and ultimate ending of the game. As such, if you want to change the ending, you’ll need to know where all the Evidence is in The Quarry. There are ten pieces to find in all, and our handy guide below will detail exactly where you can find each one. Grabbing them should help you with the Conspiracy Theorist achievement:

Evidence #1 Empty Vial

Main info

Chapter: Chapter 1

Where: Summer Camp

Who: Abi

Description

An empty vial with an unpleasant odor.

Where to find it

As Abi, after you have told Emma you will look around the Cabins some more, head to the central camp area. Here you will find a tree that you can investigate. Inside a hole in the tree will be a small empty vial, and your first piece of Evidence in The Quarry

Evidence #2 Torn Bags

Main info

Chapter: Chapter 2

Where: Store Room

Who: Emma

Description

Torn hiking bags, dashed with flecks of dried blood.

Where to find it

This next piece of Evidence can be found in the same room where Emma finds the gun with Jacob. You’ll want to look in the far corner of the room from the door, and you should see the bags in the corner.

Evidence #3 Bloated Corpse

Main info

Chapter: Chapter 3

Where: Lake Septimus

Who: Jacob

Description

A bloated, decomposing corpse chained to the bottom of the lake.

Where to find it

For this piece of Evidence, you need to make a few choices earlier in the game. Firstly you’ll need to ensure Jacob takes the rotor arm from the car to sabotage it. Then, later it will drop in the lake. Abi will then scream out for help, and you’ll need to choose to dive into the lake instead. When given another option, chose to grab the rotor arm again. This will cause you to dive further down. You’ll need to complete a QTE and then you’ll discover the Bloated Corpse. You’ll find yourself caught in some barbed wire. When given the choice, choose “Detangle” and you’ll free yourself and surface alive.

Evidence #4 Attack Photo

Main info

Chapter: Chapter 4

Where: Treehouse

Who: Emma

Description

A blurry, close-up photo of Emma being attacked at the treehouse.

Where to find it

As Emma enters the Treehouse, make sure you choose to search the bags before opening the trapdoor, this will arm you with some weapons to take on the monster that lurks up there. When it attacks you, use the Taser on the monster, and Emma will take a photo on her phone which is this piece of Evidence.

Evidence #5 Claw Marks

Main info

Chapter: Chapter 5

Where: Camp Cabins

Who: Dylan

Description

Large, jagged claw marks on the wall of the radio hut.

Where to find it

As Dylan and Ryan approach the Radio Shack you can find the next piece of Evidence. Before talking to Ryan to confirm you are ready to enter, make sure to look to the left of the door on the wall to notice the claw marks on the wall.

Evidence #6 Memory Card

Main info

Chapter: Chapter 6

Where: Hackett Woods

Who: Jacob

Description

The memory card from a broken and dirty camera, lost in the woods.

Where to find it

As you take control of Jacob in Chapter 6, you’ll be on a wooden walkway. Walk a short way forward, and you will come to a fork in the path. Choose to head along the right path, and you should see the camera on the floor for you to examine and grab the memory card.

Evidence #7 Cease & Desist Letter

Main info

Chapter: Chapter 7

Where: Sherrif’s Office

Who: Laura

Description

A letter instructing those behind the Bizarre Yet Bonafide” podcast to stop investigating Hackett’s Quarry.

Where to find it

Once Laura has lost her eye and is free to explore the Police Station overnight, you can find this piece of evidence. It’s downstairs in the Police Station, across the main room with the stairs, on a fax machine opposite some double doors.

Evidence #8 Scarred Flesh

Main info

Chapter: Chapter 8

Where: Quarry Mines

Who: Laura

Description

A lump of what appears to be damaged or scarred flesh.

Where to find it

As Laura and Ryan are climbing up the mines after falling in from the surface, you’ll come to a slightly more open area with a pillar of rock protruding out from it. Make sure to explore all the way around the back of the pillar of rock, and you should find the scarred flesh on the floor.

Evidence #9 Kaylee’s Letter

Main info

Chapter: Chapter 9

Where: Hackett House

Who: Ryan

Description

Kaylee Hackett’s letter of confession, addressed to her Grandmother.

Where to find it

Once you take control of Ryan after being stabbed by Bobby, you’ll find yourself in the room with this piece of evidence. It’s on the same wall as the cabinet you can hide in. You’ll find it in a box, on a chest of drawers, and when you find it Ryan will read it out aloud.

Evidence #10 Trail Cam Footage

Main info

Chapter: Chapter 10

Where: Lodge Attic

Who: Kaitlyn

Description

Archived trail cam footage from Hackett Woods, dating back 6 years.

Where to find it

Make sure that before you “Prepare for Attack” you have fully explored all of the lodge, and this means going up another flight of stairs into the attic. One side of the attic holds a Tarot card, whilst the other has some clues and this piece of Evidence, found in a box.

You have now found all the ten pieces of Evidence in The Quarry.