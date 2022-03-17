Cast and gameplay details for The Quarry revealed

Yesterday 2K Games and Supermassive games announced their new teen-horror title The Quarry, and now today we have plenty more details to share on the cast and gameplay elements too. The Quarry is launching on June 10, 2022, and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The Quarry setting

The Quarry is set on the final evening of a summer camp, and the teenage counselors of Hackett’s Quarry throw a party to celebrate. There are no kids, adults, or rules. As you can probably imagine, things don’t stay perfect for long. Soon the group will find themselves hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister. You’ll be tasked with making the undesirable decisions to try and keep the group alive until morning. As is always the case, the decisions you make will shape the way your story plays out, and which character becomes the star of the show.

You can check out the official announcement trailer for The Quarry below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zh2K7SxRHmo

A Supermassive pedigree

Founded in 2008, Supermassive Games certainly has a history and pedigree with the narrative teen-horror genre. The studio created the award-winning Until Dawn, and it’s clear The Quarry offers more than a whiff of the anxious teen-horror people enjoyed back in 2015. And then Supermassive Games has since embarked on its The Dark Pictures Anthology project, treating us to consummate horror experience in Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes. And we have The Devil in Me to look forward to later this year too.

The Quarry seems to play right to their strengths with an emphasis on characters, storytelling, interwoven branching narratives, and choices that really make a difference to the outcome. What’s even more interesting here though is it seems that a variety of different characters can seemingly take centre stage throughout the story depending on your choices, which hasn’t really been the case in their previous games, so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.

Clearly, 2K is looking forward to working alongside Supermassive on the project. 2K Director Will Byles had this to say regarding working with the team on The Quarry:

The Quarry is breaking new ground across interactive storytelling and technology to create a truly visceral teen-horror experience. I can’t wait to see the choices you make, whoyou’ll save, and who you’re willing to sacrifice!

David Ismailer, President at 2K had this to add:

As an interactive narrative experience, The Quarry is a completely different type of game from anything 2K has published in the past. We are partnering because Supermassive Games are simply the best at what they do, and we’re huge fans of the studio. The chance to work with one of the great creative minds in our industry doesn’t come often, and we are excited to be

on this journey together with The Quarry.

The Quarry | Gameplay Features

The Quarry comes with some new and familiar features that you can look forward to. They are:

YOUR STORY, THEIR FATE. Will you dare to check what’s behind that trap door? Will you investigate the screams echoing from within the forest? Will you save your friends or desperately run for your life? Every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale.

Will you dare to check what’s behind that trap door? Will you investigate the screams echoing from within the forest? Will you save your friends or desperately run for your life? Every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale. A STUNNING CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE . Cutting-edge facial capture and filmic lighting techniques, combined with incredible performances from an iconic ensemble cast of Hollywood talent, bring the horrors of Hackett’s Quarry to life in a pulse-pounding, cinematic thrill ride.

. Cutting-edge facial capture and filmic lighting techniques, combined with incredible performances from an iconic ensemble cast of Hollywood talent, bring the horrors of Hackett’s Quarry to life in a pulse-pounding, cinematic thrill ride. ENJOY THE FRIGHT WITH FRIENDS . Place your faith in up to 7 friends in online play*, where invited players watch along and vote on key decisions, creating a story shaped by the whole group! Or, play together in a party horror couch co-op experience where each player picks a counselor and controls their actions.

. Place your faith in up to 7 friends in online play*, where invited players watch along and vote on key decisions, creating a story shaped by the whole group! Or, play together in a party horror couch co-op experience where each player picks a counselor and controls their actions. CUSTOMIZE YOUR EXPERIENCE. Adjustable difficulty for all gameplay elements lets players of any skill level enjoy the horror. And if you prefer to watch rather than play, Movie Mode lets you enjoy The Quarry as a binge-worthy cinematic thriller. Select how you want the story to unfold, kick back, and munch on some popcorn in between all the screams!

Core cast members revealed

2K and Supermassive Games have also revealed some details about the cast in the games as well as the characters they play. Take a look at the list below along with the first look at their characters in-game:

Abi – played by Ariel Winter

Bobby – played by Ethan Suplee

Chris – played by David Arquette

Constance – played by Lin Shaye

Dylan – played by Miles Robbins

Eliza – played by Grace Zabriskie

Emma – played by Halston Sage

Jacob – played by Zach Tinker

Jed – played by Lance Henriksen

Kaitlyn – played by Brenda Song

Laura – played by Siobhan Williams

Max – played by Skyler Gisondo

Nick – played by Evan Evagora

Ryan – played by Justice Smith

Travis – played by Ted Raimi

The Quarry | Different version available

The Quarry will be available in two offerings: Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. The Quarry Standard Edition will be available in both physical and digital formats for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and digitally on PC. It includes the full game.

The Quarry Deluxe Edition will be available in digital format only for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It includes the

full game as well as some additional features detailed below:

Gorefest option in Movie Mode . Press play, sit back, and indulge in the most gruesome, gory, splatter-filled version of The Quarry. For fans of grindhouse grotesqueries: an abundance of death, dismemberment, and buckets of blood await in this brutal option for Movie Mode.

. Press play, sit back, and indulge in the most gruesome, gory, splatter-filled version of The Quarry. For fans of grindhouse grotesqueries: an abundance of death, dismemberment, and buckets of blood await in this brutal option for Movie Mode. Instant access to Death Rewind system . Get instant access to Death Rewind, a retry mechanic that normally unlocks after your first completion of The Quarry. Start the story with three opportunities to reverse a playable character’s death, giving you a chance to alter fate and save them in the process. But with only three retries per playthrough, you’ll have to decide when someone’s life is truly worth saving, and the undoing of one horrible end may lead to another. Choose wisely.

. Get instant access to Death Rewind, a retry mechanic that normally unlocks after your first completion of The Quarry. Start the story with three opportunities to reverse a playable character’s death, giving you a chance to alter fate and save them in the process. But with only three retries per playthrough, you’ll have to decide when someone’s life is truly worth saving, and the undoing of one horrible end may lead to another. Choose wisely. Horror History Visual Filter Pack . Tailor the aesthetic of The Quarry to your liking by choosing from three cinematic visual filters, each replicating a different era and style of iconic horror filmmaking! Choose from an 8mm-style film grain (Indie Horror), a retro VHS aesthetic (’80s Horror), or the classic black-and-white cinematic filter (Classic Horror).

. Tailor the aesthetic of The Quarry to your liking by choosing from three cinematic visual filters, each replicating a different era and style of iconic horror filmmaking! Choose from an 8mm-style film grain (Indie Horror), a retro VHS aesthetic (’80s Horror), or the classic black-and-white cinematic filter (Classic Horror). ’80s Throwback character outfits. Send the camp counselors’ looks back in time! This retro pack includes new ‘80s-inspired cosmetic character outfits for The Quarry’s playable characters. The ‘80s Throwback Character Outfits will be automatically delivered in-game on or by July 8, 2022.

There is also a Pre-Order Incentive in the form of the Horror History Visual Filter Pack. The Horror History Visual Filter Pack is included in the Deluxe Edition and Deluxe Bonus Content Pack for The Quarry. It will also be available for separate purchase. This pre-order bonus offer is available until June 10, 2022.

The Quarry is launching on June 10, 2022, and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.