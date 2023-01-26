New Wild Hearts trailer shows off one of the toughest enemies

EA and Koei Tecmo has just put out a new trailer that gives a bit more of an insight into the gameplay of Wild Hearts, due in less than a month. The last we saw of Wild Hearts was in December, with the “ferocious creatures” trailer, but this one really gives us some footage to work with.

This trailer shows one of game’s “most ferocious Kemono – Golden Tempest – in action”, says EA. So let’s check it out:

The footage (captured from a PlayStation 5) really shows off the “Monster Hunter” vibes, and you can even see the usernames on the left which says one hero has been “carted”, a term itself taken from Monster Hunter fans.

The extended gameplay footage showcases a team of hunters battling the Golden Tempest, a giant nature-infused tiger that wields golden wing to protect its territory. As it roars, leaps and whips its tail around the hunting ground, hunters can use the game’s innovative Karakuri crafting technology to adapt their battle plan and attack strategies to successfully defend Azuma.

This one is developed by Omega Force, with directors Kotaro Hirata and Takuto Edagawa at the helm. The developer is best known for the Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors series of musou titles, but was also behind Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, so has been trusted with huge brands before. As big fans of the genre of game Wild Hearts is entering into, we’re all quite excited at GodisaGeek to find out how it plays, and compares. Fingers crossed it’s a cracker.

Wild Hearts is coming to PC (Steam and Epic Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on February 17, 2023.