New Unicorn Overlord trailer reveals battle details and combat tips

Unicorn Overlord is pretty close now, coming on March 8th for Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, and a new video has been released showcasing the combat.

The video is called “Josef’s Guide to Combat”, and described on YouTube saying: ” Every skilled commander knows how to lead their forces into combat! Triumphantly dismantle the empire with these tips from Josef’s Unicorn Overlord Guide to Combat”.

It’s about four minutes long, so let’s get into it:

From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style. Within each battle stage, both sides will fight to take each other’s command posts in thrilling real-time combat. You, the commander, must keep a close eye on the situation, making critical decisions like which units to send when or where. Victory is secured once you’ve clear certain conditions, such as defeating the enemy general.

We’ve previously had other videos that show the game off, including a look at the battle tactics which was released just a fortnight ago. A few weeks before that we also had a trailer revealing the social elements. It’s looking like a pretty massive game, certainly hours wise.

Vanillaware has been on a hot streak recently, and 13 Sentinels was one the team here loved. In our review we said: “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is simply an incredible feat of narrative engineering. The fact that Vanillaware was able to tell 13 individual stories, that you can enjoy in any order is very impressive, and the strategic gameplay and gorgeous graphics only add to the experience”.

Unicorn Overlord is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on March 8th.