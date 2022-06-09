If you’re hunting for the Bizarre yet Bonafide achievement/trophy in The Quarry, the latest game from Supermassive Games, then look no further. In order to obtain this achievement, you need to do a few specific things, in quite a small window of the story, and so it is easily missed. We’ve pulled together all the steps that you need to do so that you can nab this trophy easily.

Spoiler Warning

As for our other guides, please note, that in order to detail this guide, we will need to spoil certain aspects of the story. As such only proceed if you have finished the story already, or are not bothered about plot points being spoiled.

The Quarry Bizarre yet Bonafide guide

Wait until Chapter 7

You can’t even begin to work towards this achievement until you reach Chapter 7 in the story. This chapter is called “The Past Behind Us” and centres around Laura who has found the other counselors. You will now relive what happened to Laura and Max over the past two months since the events of the Prologue chapter.

The point in Chapter 7 you are waiting for is when Laura loses an eye and is then free to roam around the Police Station at night. At this point, you can start gathering information to get the Bizarre yet Bonafide achievement in The Quarry.

Find the computer

First things first, you’ll want to find Travis’ computer. It is located on the ground floor of the complex. After leaving your jail cell, and moving through another small corridor you’ll find yourself in the main ground-floor room, with stairs leading upwards. Ignore the stairs and go diagonally across the room to some double doors in the corner, opposite a fax machine. These are the only double doors on the ground floor you should be able to open.

Enter, and you’ll find Travis’ computer. Try and interact with it, and you’ll realise that it is password protected. Luckily for us, Travis has left a pretty blunt hint dubbed “My Birthday”. Now, all we need to do is find out Travis’ birthday and we’re in.

Crack the password

In order to discover Travis’ birthday, you’ll need to further explore the Police Station. Return to the main room with the stair, and this time head up to the first floor. There are three rooms up here that you can enter, and you are looking for two clues in particular. In the first room at the top of the stairs, you can enter it, and you should notice a card on a pinboard. Open it and you should be able to deduce the year Travis was born.

No exit this room, and turn left and enter the farthest door on the first floor. Here, you should find a calendar on the wall in the corner, with “Birthday Drinks” circled on July 7. Now we know the date of Travis’ birthday too. We have everything we need.

Return to the computer

Now if you return back to the computer, Laura will be able to enter the correct password – don’t worry she will remember the date automatically. From there she will find a Bizarre yet Bonafide podcast that discusses Hackett’s Quarry. If you listen to the podcast, not only do you get a clue for your troubles but the Bizarre yet Bonafide achievement/trophy should now also pop.

Go back to your jail cell and rest

With the podcast listened to, you are now free to continue exploring the Police Station for clues or useful items. Otherwise, return to your cell and go to sleep. Doing so will move on the story though so only do this if you are confident you have received the achievement/trophy. Otherwise, listen to the podcast again until you get it.