The Quarry update adds multiplayer mode and ’80s outfits

The Quarry took a lot of people by surprise by not only being as good as Until Dawn, but possibly being the best title Supermassive Games has put out to date. Now, it’s getting even better as the delayed multiplayer mode has been added via a free update adding an invite only “Wolf Pack!” mode that allows for seven players to play the game together.

The idea behind Wolf Pack mode is that while the host plays, their audience votes on each key decision, with the majority vote determining the outcome. With endless replayability already built into The Quarry’s deep narrative experience, Wolf Pack offers a whole new take on the unimaginable choices you face during your journey, enabling you to experience the fright with friends.

But there’s a lot more in this free update, as follows:

For those looking to dive even deeper into the story, all six episodes of the Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast are also now available in-game. Previously only accessible on select streaming platforms, the 6-part limited podcast series features the fictional paranormal investigators Grace and Anton as they dig into the truly bizarre goings-on in the area surrounding The Quarry. Additionally, today’s patch allows you to send the camp counselors’ looks back in time. Owners of the Deluxe Edition now have access to the ‘80s-inspired cosmetic character outfits for the game’s playable characters; the DLC pack is also available for separate purchase.

