Lies of P director’s cut gameplay reveals 40 minutes of footage

One of the games that has taken the internet by storm lately is Lies of P. A “soulslike” (sorry, but it is!) that is set in a dark Belle Époque era of the late nineteenth century, it does look very impressive after a few early showings.



Now, the developer itself has revealed a whopping 40 minutes of gameplay footage for Lies of P on the official YouTube Channel, split across two videos. The first is the majority of the gameplay, running at 30 minutes, and you can see that below.





The above video shows off Chapter 2 “New District” from Lies of P, which even shows off three “combat memory” options, from the path of crickets: balance, to path of the bastards: agility, and finally the path of the sweepers: tenacity. It then gets into some combat which really does look like it’s inspired by Bloodborne , which is a good thing — right? I mean, look at the image we’ve used for this news story, that could almost be from Bloodborne , if not for the enemy type!

The second video (just under 10 minutes long) features Chapter 3, which is called “Venigni Factory”. This area again offers the same three combat memory options, and we even spotted a nice little touch where the game says “Now lying” in stead of “Now loading”.

Lies of P isn’t out for a while yet, as it has a 2023 release date, when it’ll come to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. It was playable at Gamescom 2022 at the Microsoft booth, so it’s not a shock to see footage get out there, but with no commentary as such, this is just raw gameplay of a game that’s quite some time away.

The genre is really big nowadays. In the last few months alone we’ve had Thymesia and Steelrising.