Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence part two has been released

With Sonic Frontiers out in November, Sega has released the second part of a digital comic series, Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence. This two-part series is designed to give players an idea of the events leading up to the “open-zone” adventure that is Sonic Frontiers, which sees Sonic and pals travel to Starfall Islands to try and locate the chaos emeralds.

The first part was released on October 18th, and can be found here. Part two has just been released, and is also available on the official Twitter page, here. It seems Eggman is also after the chaos emeralds, and in the comic he’s trying to distract Sonic, Tails, and Amy from getting there. Tails tells Sonic and Amy that “legend has it, a long-lost civilisation once lived there. For some reason the Chaos Emeralds started gathering there”, but not before Amy confirms she’s been invited as well.

Of course, right now we only know you play as Sonic in Sonic Frontiers, but it’ll be pretty interesting to see how Tails and Amy feature, especially given that some of the gameplay reveals leading up to the November 8th release has shown skill tress, and the like.

Anyway, Eggman (or Robotnik to us old folks) is after the “long-lost technology of the Ancients”, it seems, and he’s surveying the islands to find it. You can see the digital comic cover, below:

This is the first big change for Sonic games in a long time. We’ve had the usual Kart racers, Olympic Games experiences, and a few 2D games, but since 2017’s Sonic Forces, the blue-blur hasn’t ventured into 3D again. Hopes are high that this could be a true return to form, and most hands-on experiences have been positive, so far.

Sonic Frontiers is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on November 8th.