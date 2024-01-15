Unicorn Overlord new trailer shows off exploration, pre-orders open now

Publisher Atlus and developer Vanillaware have released a new trailer for Unicorn Overlord, showing off exploration, and announced pre-orders are available now.

The new Unicorn Overlord trailer features the protagonist Alain being instructed by knight Josef, on “what is necessary to save the world from the domination of the Empire. Alain learns about the vast continent of Fevrith, the challenging quests he will encounter and how to liberate towns to their former glory”.

Check out the new trailer below:

From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style. Within each battle stage, both sides will fight to take each other’s command posts in thrilling real-time combat. You, the commander, must keep a close eye on the situation, making critical decisions like which units to send when or where. Victory is secured once you’ve clear certain conditions, such as defeating the enemy general.

Elsewhere, pre-orders are now open for the game, including a “digital Monarch Edition” as well as the standard edition. The Monarch Edition includes the game, a 132 page digital art book, and a digital 16-bit background music soundtrack with twenty tracks.

The physical edition of the Monarch Edition also adds a Premium Edition box, a two-disc soundtrack (ten tracks on each), a 132 page art book, an original card game (with 239 cards), tokens, and markers, as well as the Atlus x Vanillaware Heraldry Pack. There’s actually a new tutorial on how to play the card game, which you can check out here.

Lastly of note, all players who pre-order will get that a set of DLC that “lets players customize the Liberation Army’s Flag with emblem designs from Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim“.