Remnant 2 | How to get the Crescent Moon bow

Remnant 2 has a huge variety of weapons to find, from shotguns and handguns to weird freaky alien things covered in fingers. But one of the coolest weapon types in the game is the bow, a high-damage, elegant weapon of death. And one of the most beautiful is the Crescent Moon, a stylish, bright blue bow that’s particularly well-hidden. Read on, and we’ll tell you how to get the Crescent Moon bow in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 | How to find the Crescent Moon bow?

First of all, you’re going to need a particular melee weapon: the Dreamcatcher. This magical staff-cum-skeleton key has a unique effect on sleeping or “dead and dreaming” NPCs. It’s instrumental in finding and unlocking the Invader Archetype, but there are a few other places it works, too.

To get the Dreamcatcher, you’ll need to have finished the Losomn: Dran story and beaten Nightweaver. You need to collect the three Nightweaver dolls in the Morrow Parish Sanatorium and give them to the doctor hiding in the basement. She’ll vanish, and her door will open, revealing that she was, in fact, the Nightweaver. Within the empty room, you’ll receive the Nightweaver Statue.

Now when you reach the final confrontation with the Nightweaver and use the heart to travel into her realm, return to the room and interact with the mist inside. You can trade a number of items here, but you need to give up the Nightweaver Statue. This will give you the Dreamcatcher, which is a pretty cool melee weapon in its own right.

With the weapon in hand, you then need to return to Nimue, who you should have met during your time in Losomn. You should meet her in either the Fae or Dran story. When you return to her after killing Nightweaver or the Imposter, you’ll find her sleeping. Her bracelet has a familiar blue glow, so head up to it and press the attack button. Don’t worry, it won’t damage her.

Instead, you’ll get Nimue’s Dream, which is an item you’ll need to equip in a quick-slot to use, like you did with the Waker’s Dream item to get the Invader Archetype. This will transport you to the Retreat’s Horizon area. While it looks like a boss arena, it’s actually not. You need to look around you to find a blue glowing area off in the distance, and run towards it. Eventually this will lead to a large blue crystal, which will give you the Anamy’s Echo.

Now return to the save crystal, and take the Echo to Ava McCabe in Ward 13 to exchange it for the Crescent Moon, a powerful bow that comes with the unchangeable Mod, Moonlight Barrage.

Moonlight Barrage

Empowers the bow for 15s. Arrows apply Moonlight to enemies for 3s. Enemies struck by Crescent Moon while Moonlit release a Moon Essence which returns 1 arrow, heals 5% of Max Health, and grants 15% Fire and Reload Speed for 15s. Basic shots automatically become Charged Shots. Manually charged shots fire two arrows.

There you go, now you know how to get the Crescent Moon bow in Remnant 2. Why not check out the rest of our Remnant 2 guides while you’re here, including how to unlock the Engineer Archetype. If you’re struggling with a particular boss, check out our Remnant 2 Boss Guides for help.

Why not check out our other Remnant 2 guides: