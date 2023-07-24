Remnant 2 | How to unlock the Invader Archetype

Remnant 2 is a game built on secrets. Each of its procedurally generated worlds hides treasures aplenty for the discerning Explorer, not least of all hidden Archetypes. These extend the number of usable classes in the game, and with each one you unlock, there are more combinations of skills and abilities available to you. One of the most interesting Archetypes we’ve come across is the Invader, a class that allows you to use the Root’s own powers against it. Read on, and we’ll tell you how to unlock the Invader Archetype in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 | How to find the Invader Archetype

Unlike some of the other Archetypes in Remnant 2, you can’t get Invader until after you’ve completed the first three worlds and been granted access to Root Earth, the final biome of the game. You’ll also need a very specific tool to get it, too.

First you’ll need to have finished the Losomn: Dran story and beaten Nightweaver, since you’ll need the Dreamcatcher melee weapon. To get it, you need to collect the three Nightweaver dolls in the Morrow Parish Sanitorium and give them to the doctor hiding in the basement. She’ll vanish, and her door will open, revealing that she was, in fact, the Nightweaver. Within the empty room, you’ll receive the Nightweaver Statue.

Now when you reach the final confrontation with the Nightweaver and use the heart to travel into her realm, return to the room and interact with the mist inside. You can trade a number of items here, but you need to give up the Nightweaver Statue. This will give you the Dreamcatcher, which is a pretty cool melee weapon in its own right.

Keep it until you’ve progressed through the game, and have reached the Corrupted Harbour area of Root Earth. A little way in, having fought through a few rooms of large enemies, you’ll come to an abandoned machinery room where you’ll initiate a fight against waves of enemies, including two Root Mantises. Kill everything, and then look for a door to the right of where you entered. Follow the path down and you’ll find a huge open room with a dead body in the middle. Kill what’s around it and equip the Dreamcatcher.

Take the Escalation Protocol amulet off the corpse and try to attack the body with the Dreamcatcher. It will drop an item called the Waker’s Dream. You’ll notice in your inventory that you can’t use it and need to quick-slot it, so do that and then use it. You’ll be taken to an alternate area where the creature is still alive as an aberration called Bane.

The fight is very tough, as it will spawn multiple elite enemies and Root burrowers. Luckily there’s a checkpoint when you first enter the alternate world. Keep fighting until Bane is dead and it will drop the Wooden Shiv. Take it to Wallace in Ward 13 and he’ll turn it into the Serrated Root Blade for 1500 scrap and 10 Lumenite Crystals.

What is the Invader Archetype?

The Invader is the closest thing Remnant 2 has to a melee Archetype. It focuses on decoys, damage avoidance, and stealth tactics to dominate the battlefield, making it ideal for solo or co-op play. It makes use of powerful skills and abilities that allow for teleportation, subterfuge and swift evasive maneuvers. We’ve listed the perks and skills below:

Prime Perk: Shadow

Casting an Invader Skill leaves a Decoy for 3 seconds which draws enemy fire. Deal 5% additional damage to enemies not targeting Invader.

Skill 1: Void Cloak

Automatically Perfect Dodge incoming direct damage for 60s. Each auto-evade reduces timer by 33% – 100% based on damage absorbed. Spawns a Decoy for 3s.

Skill 2: Worm Hole

Warps the caster forward through space-time. The next melee or ranged attack will deal 300% damage. Holding the Skill button will show the targeting device. If an enemy is directly targeted, the caster will emerge behind them.

Skill 3: Reboot

Initiates a Data Backup of the caster’s current Health, Stamina, Relic Charges, Ammo, and Negative Status Effects, which are stored for 30 seconds. While the Backup is active, increases movement speed by 15% and damage reduction by 10%.

Reactivating the skill restores all saved values from the Backup and spawns a Decoy which lasts 3 seconds.

The Invader also has a suite of perks to enhance these skills, as follows:

S.H.A.R.K.: Sprinting for 1 second or evading adds 1 stack of Momentum which increases Ranged and Melee damage by 0.7% for 15 seconds. Max 5 Stacks.

Loophole: All ally Ranged damage and Melee damage against enemies distracted by the Invader’s Decoy grants 5% base damage as Lifesteal.

Circumvent: Reduces cost of Evade and Combat Slide by 10%.

Override: Using a Relic reduces Threat Generation by 25% for 10 seconds. While Override is active, the next Evade leaves an Empowered Decoy which lasts 4 seconds.

And that’s how you unlock the Invader Archetype in Remnant 2. Why not check out the rest of our Remnant 2 guides while you’re here, including how to unlock the Engineer Archetype. If you’re struggling with a particular boss, check out our Remnant 2 Boss Guides for help.

Why not check out our other Remnant 2 guides: